SPRINGFIELD, W.Va. — Construction that got underway late last month to replace the John Blue Bridge is expected to last until next fall, state highway officials say.
Ryan Arnold, an area engineer with the West Virginia Department of Highways, told the Times-News by email that work on the bridge began June 22. The $12.1 million project is currently projected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2021.
Traffic is currently down to one lane in the area of the bridge and is controlled by stoplights, Arnold said. When construction on the first half of the bridge is completed, the flow of traffic will shift there. At that point, Arnold wrote, “the existing bridge can be demolished and work can begin on the second half of the new bridge.”
Those using the South Branch of the Potomac River should use caution in the area as well, Arnold said.
“While the project is being constructed there will be no access to the river in the area of the bridge,” he wrote. “Additionally there will be obstructions in the river at different times throughout the project. Boaters should stay alert when passing through the area and should watch for caution markers.”
