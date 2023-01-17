FROSTBURG — A worker at the Heritage Coal and Natural Resources Mine on Cabin Run Road near Frostburg suffered a leg injury Monday and was flown to UPMC Western Maryland, according to the Allegany County Department of Emergency Services.
Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter flew the injured worker to the hospital after first responders were dispatched to the site just after 8 a.m. by the Allegany County 911 emergency center.
The victim reportedly was struck by a piece of machinery. Shaft and Frostburg volunteer fire departments handled the incident and established a landing zone at the Shaft fire station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.