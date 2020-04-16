CUMBERLAND — Workers at state facilities in Western Maryland say agency officials are failing to protect them, their families and communities from the spread of COVID-19.
In a news release, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees stated more than 2,000 of its members that work in Western Maryland correctional and juvenile services facilities, as well as state hospitals, are alarmed.
Lack of Personal Protective Equipment, a failure to enforce appropriate screening and social distancing, and the absence of plans for identifying steps to take when inmates, children, patients and staff test positive for COVID-19, are among employee concerns.
Management at some facilities won’t tell workers when a COVID-19 case has been confirmed, said AFSCME Maryland President Patrick Moran.
“The employees are always the last to know,” he said and added PPE supplies for workers are insufficient.
As of Wednesday, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services reported 136 COVID-19 cases and one inmate death across the state, including two officers in Hagerstown and one contract employee in Cumberland.
In some facilities, “social distancing is absolutely impossible,” Moran said.
“It’s just poor management … their chain of command is totally breaking down,” Moran said. “(Employees) deserve to know what is going on around them. They’re putting their lives and families at risk.”
Western Maryland juvenile services facilities are reporting that a child at Backbone Mountain Youth Center tested positive for COVID-19 and was transported to Baltimore without notifying staff, the AFSCME release states.
Many employees at the Western Maryland facilities don’t have proper masks, and there are no plans posted or discussed that identify proper procedures if a child or staffer tests positive for COVID-19, it states.
Additionally, "staff are still learning of confirmed and suspected cases through word-of-mouth, preventing them from self-selecting into quarantine or to be tested if they feel that they were exposed," the release states.
“The governor has the power to correct the situation,” Moran said and added local public officials should try to persuade Gov. Larry Hogan to make changes.
“It’s about priorities,” Moran said. “This is going to continue to explode and people are going to continue to die.”
In response to a Cumberland Times-News request for comments, Hogan’s office issued statements from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services and Department of Juvenile Services.
“The department has been working in tandem with the Maryland Department of Health and Maryland Emergency Management Agency to ensure the health and wellbeing of the prison population,” the statement reads and adds that DPSCS implemented “best practices across the agency to prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
Most of the safeguards listed, however, pertain to the safety of inmates with little mention of staff.
While the statement includes that the department is “requiring correctional staff to wear protective gear, to include face masks, gloves, and face shields,” it lacks details of when and where those supplies will be available.
Additionally, the department stated it “has taken multiple proactive measures to ensure the safety and health of youth and staff in its facilities” and since mid-March has taken several measures to address the concerns about the COVID-19 virus, including “access to (PPE) and masks for youth and staff.”
The Times-News also requested comments about the situation from U.S. Rep. David Trone, U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen, Dels. Mike McKay, Wendell Beitzel and Jason Buckel, and state Sen. George Edwards.
Only Trone, Van Hollen and Cardin responded.
“Everyone needs to work together to ensure that health care and other front line workers have the PPE they need,” Trone said via email. “I’ve asked the Bureau of Prisons to come up with a plan to protect employees and incarcerated individuals at federal institutions, and states need to do the same.”
Trone, Van Hollen and Cardin are among Maryland public officials that asked Hogan in a letter to “take aggressive actions” to stop the further spread of the disease.
“We are concerned that an outbreak of COVID-19 within Maryland’s correctional system would endanger the health of all – surrounding communities, correctional staff, first responders and inmates,” the letter states.
It also references health experts from Johns Hopkins University that said close quarters of jails and prisons, the inability to employ effective social distancing measures, and the many high-contact surfaces within facilities, make transmission of COVID-19 more likely.
“We have also heard recently from (AFSCME members) who work in correctional, juvenile service, and psychiatric hospital facilities in Maryland who have cited the lack of adequate (PPE and) failures to enforce appropriate screening and social distancing, and the absence of plans for identifying steps to take when inmates, children, patients and staff test positive for COVID-19 at these facilities,” the letter states.
“We urge you to strongly consider the recommendations of Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh that you exercise your commutation power by working with the Maryland Parole Commission to identify and accelerate the release of inmates who pose little risk to public safety but whose continued incarceration would increase the risk of an outbreak amongst the state’s prison population,” it states. “This action will not only protect correctional officers, first responders, and inmates, but also our state at large.”
The letter also asks Hogan to “immediately allocate the federal resources at your disposal” to slow the spread of the virus.
“Maryland could use some of these resources to purchase additional PPE for prison staff, support overtime for officers, and provide additional medical items and supplies for staff and inmates,” it states.
