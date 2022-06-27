KEYSER, W.Va. — Mineral County students and school staff will soon have direct access to WVU Medicine clinicians through a new partnership between the school system and Potomac Valley Hospital.
At the Board of Education’s May 17 meeting, members unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the hospital that will permit the opening of school-based health care centers.
The first of the clinics, Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft said, will open in Keyser Primary School in a room being retrofitted to serve as the space. Frankfort Elementary School, expected to open for the 2023-2024 school year, is also being constructed with room specifically for the clinic.
Ravenscroft said the clinics are “another way to bring medicine to our students as far as access to health care.” The hospital will send physicians’ assistants and nurse practitioners to the schools, Ravenscroft said, and parents will also be able to sign their children up for well visits.
The school system will retain school nurses, Ravenscroft said, who will be able to call the parents when tending to their sick children and ask them if they’d like to send them to the clinic.
“It’s an exciting partnership that we’re looking forward to,” Ravenscroft said. “We had something similar when I was in Grant County, and it’s where I went when I had a sinus infection.”
PVH Chief Operating Officer Amy Boothe said by email that the details of the service are still being ironed out, and the hospital expects to make an announcement with more specific information later this summer.
Boothe said the centers make for “less time that parents have to leave work for routine appointments and needs.”
“Transportation is an issue for many people, and this could be a way to provide assistance for student appointments,” wrote Boothe. “Staff will also be able to utilize the clinics and save them from being out of the classroom.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.