KEYSER, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital recently received the Large Business of the Year Award from the Mineral County Chamber of Commerce at the group’s Summit Awards, which are presented to celebrate key businesses, nonprofits and people who make a difference within Mineral County.
“Each year, the chamber is able to recognize the best of the best through the Summit Awards, in nine different categories,” said Randy Crane, president and acting executive director of the organization. “The categories are very competitive because there are many great things happening in all of these areas. This year, there were five nominees within the categories of Large Business of the Year, and Potomac Valley Hospital came out on top.”
The hospital was anonymously nominated for the award by a member of the community, who said, “PVH has been upgrading their facility and improving their procedures to meet the needs of the community, and have been nationally recognized for their efforts, recently receiving the CMS 5 Star rating. Wait times in the emergency room have been drastically reduced. Most importantly, residents of our community will realize these improvements when they need them most.”
Upon accepting the award, Potomac Valley Hospital CEO Mark Boucot dedicated the award to the employees and frontline health care workers at the hospital. “I am honored Potomac Valley Hospital is receiving this award as Large Business of the Year, but it’s the frontline staff of the hospital that deserves the recognition, not me,” he said. “Our team has worked so hard to improve the hospital and to provide the highest quality care possible for our patients. We continue to grow in the services we provide to best serve the residents of Mineral County.”
Earlier this year, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services rated Potomac Valley its highest score, rating the hospital a five-star facility in its annual review of hospital quality and performance of critical access hospitals throughout the United States. PVH was one of only 407 hospitals in the United States to receive the coveted rating.
