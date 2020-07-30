Editor’s note: The following letter from WVU Potomac State College President Jennifer Orlikoff, dated July 27, has been released for publication:
Dear WVU Potomac State College Campus Community,
Earlier this afternoon you received a letter from WVU President Gordon Gee announcing an update to the Morgantown campus’ plans regarding students returning for the fall semester. It is important to note, however, that these updates are specific to the Morgantown campus and do not apply to either the Potomac State College campus or the WVU Tech campus in Beckley, W.Va.
While we navigate this pandemic and stay the course as planned, be assured that we’ve been closely monitoring the local health conditions. Currently, Mineral County has tested a total of 3,514 individuals with 97 positive results, which is a 2.8% positivity rate.
As President Gee emphasized and I will reiterate, WVU is committed to providing each of our students, faculty and staff, across all campuses, with the safest environment to teach and to learn. And we will continue to make decisions based on what is best for the health and safety of both our college and Keyser communities.
At this time, Potomac State College will continue with its plans for students to move into the residence halls August 12, 13 and 14; receive COVID testing August 13, 14 and 15; and begin classes Wednesday, Aug. 19. Our smaller classes sizes and presence on campus allow us to continue with our original plan as scheduled as we have the benefit of increased flexibility for social distancing and preventive health measures.
However, I need to stress that the success for a healthy campus will rely on everyone’s vigilance in wearing their masks, washing their hands, using hand sanitizer, and social distancing when in the company of others.
For more information, I will refer you to our Return to Campus web page to catch up on previous announcements regarding academics, the student experience, and residence life. Questions can be submitted to psc-ur@mail.wvu.edu
I know this is not how any of us planned to kick off the 2020-2021 academic year — but we are Catamounts and we will be flexible and adapt as needed to persevere and get through this national crisis together.
I truly appreciate your patience and understanding.
