PITTSBURGH — While COVID-19 cases have recently spread across the country, the virus has grown more intensely in areas including Western Maryland, UPMC officials said Wednesday.
Allegany County's daily COVID-19 positivity rate of 9.11% remained the highest in Maryland.
The statewide rate was 5.6% and Garrett County’s was 7.25%.
Allegany County also topped the list for seven-day moving average cases per 100,000 people at 63.09 as compared to the state at 21.13, and Garrett County at 16.25.
“The Altoona (Pennsylvania) region and the Western Maryland regions have disproportionately higher numbers of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 while southwestern Pennsylvania just yesterday hit the same seven-day average as we saw in July,” Donald Yealy, UPMC senior medical director and chair of the Department of Emergency Medicine at UPMC and the University of Pittsburgh, said at a press conference.
UPMC Western Maryland officials wouldn’t provide specific answers to questions, but said via press release the hospital system in the U.S. is treating 395 COVID-19 inpatients including 143 in southwestern Pennsylvania “and 117 are in the Altoona region and Maryland.”
Recent COVID-19 cases that resulted in hospitalization are less severe than they were in the spring, Yealy said.
He talked of the hospital system’s “broad resources” and facilities.
“It makes us well positioned to weather this pandemic,” Yealy said. “When one area needs assistance, the whole system can respond.”
UPMC hospitals “are not beyond their capacity right now,” he said.
Yealy also cautioned against large gatherings as the holiday season approaches.
“Stay vigilant,” he said. “Wear your mask. Wear it properly so it covers your mouth and your nose. Don’t remove it to talk … cough or sneeze.”
Data suggests that people that wear a mask when they’re exposed to COVID-19 “have less severe symptoms and are more likely to recover,” Yealy said.
He also recommended folks get a flu shot, and maintain regular wellness doctor visits.
Rachel Sackrowitz, chief medical officer of the UPMC ICU Service Center and executive vice chair of critical care medicine, said the hospital system’s mortality rates, intensive care unit admissions and ventilation cases have dropped by 50% compared to spring.
The hospital system is prepared to handle more COVID-19 cases associated with Thanksgiving gatherings.
“That said, we are asking everybody to change their behavior over the holiday season,” she said and added that people should limit nonessential travel and the size of gatherings.
Second clinician tests positive
A second Allegany County Department of Emergency Services EMS Division clinician tested positive for the virus, officials for the organization said.
"An advanced life support clinician has tested positive for the virus,” DES Lt. Todd Bowman said via press release.
The clinician is not showing signs or symptoms of the virus and is in quarantine as a precaution.
The department’s first case happened in the spring.
"It is not only the mission of the EMS Division to keep the community safe and healthy, but to keep our staff safe and healthy," he said. "We will continue daily crew monitoring, wearing personal protective equipment and following local and state medical directions."
Local, state cases up
The Garrett County Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases since the last report on Monday, which brings the current county total positives to 235 and includes a preteen female, two females between ages 10 and 19, one female in her 20s, two males in their 30s, one male in his 40s, one male in his 50s, and one male in his 70s.
“In Garrett County, there are currently 48 isolating due to a positive COVID-19 test,” GCHD stated in a press release. “The county positivity rate is currently around 6%, and has consistently exceeded the state rate since October 18th.”
The Maryland Health Department reported 1,714 new cases of the disease, 16 deaths and 44 additional hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.