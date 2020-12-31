KEYSER, W.Va. — COVID-19 came somewhat late, but thoroughly, to Mineral County.
The state recorded its first case on March 17, a Jefferson County resident. Mineral County reported its first case April 2. At the time of the county’s first recorded death from COVID-19 — a 74-year-old man who died in late May — the county had 36 total cases.
Relatively few Mineral County residents died from the coronavirus between the report of the first man’s death and the county beginning a drastic spike that was the worst in the state for a time. The numbers began spiking in October and didn’t relent until December.
On March 19, before the county recorded its first cases, the Times-News reported that county health Administrator A. Jay Root said “a couple tests, not a lot,” had been administered, of which none returned positive. Still, he and the rest of the health department staff, which numbers in the single digits, were already hard at work at that point attending meetings about the worsening pandemic and preparing for it to arrive in the county.
Gov. Jim Justice issued a statewide “stay-at-home” order March 23 that took effect at 8 p.m. the following day. That order also closed the state’s non-essential businesses. Keyser City Hall was first closed to the public as of March 23, and the March 25 City Council meeting canceled. The body ultimately wouldn’t convene again until April 28, when members met by Zoom.
When the Mineral County Commission held its regular business meeting March 24, reporters were permitted to attend by calling in, the first of many meetings held that way. During that meeting, commissioners signed a proclamation declaring a state of emergency in the county.
After the county’s first cases were reported in early April, they began trickling in. On April 13, the county reported five cases. The state, the Times-News reported at the time, had seen 626 total cases and nine deaths then. By April 27, Mineral County had 15 cases, and just 17 by the end of the month three days later.
West Virginia began reopening businesses by the end of April, and Justice lifted the “stay-at-home” order. In May, though cases were still being added, Mineral County also began to move toward reopening businesses and resuming normal operations, though with public health precautions in place.
By early June, Mineral County reported 46 cases. As of early July, they reported 56. Three people had died as of July 2, per the Times-News’ previous reporting. By the end of July, the county had reported an additional death, and the total COVID-19 case number had risen to 103.
Shortly ahead of classes resuming for students in September, Mineral County reported a seven-day rolling average of 2.13 cases per 100,000 people, giving county schools the green light to reopen for in-person education. At the time, the county had seen 145 cases.
The worst of COVID-19 in Mineral County began around mid-October. Between Oct. 8-15, the county experienced its first short double-digit spike in cases, jumping from 177 to 195 in that time after generally seeing only a case or two a day in prior weeks and months.
By Halloween, Mineral County reported 244 cases. A week later, the county entered “red” status on the state’s weekly map after obtaining the same on the daily map a few days prior, and county classes moved to virtual instruction.
“At the rate this is going, I do think it’s going to get worse before it gets better,” Root said at the time. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen a lot of things that show social distancing and limiting group gatherings has been lax as of late.”
Deaths and cases surged in the county for the rest of the month, and well into December. The day before Thanksgiving, the county announced six deaths, four of whom were residents of Piney Valley nursing home in Keyser.
An outbreak there infected at least 97 residents and 74 employees and killed 31 residents. An additional nursing home outbreak, at Dawnview Center in Fort Ashby, killed at least four residents and infected 24, as well as seven employees.
County health care workers began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 18.
In the course of helping to protect the county from COVID-19, three staff members at the health department contracted the disease, a third of their team.
