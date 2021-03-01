Cumberland, MD (21502)

Today

Rain showers this morning with some sunshine during the afternoon hours. High around 50F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.