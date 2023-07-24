OAKLAND, Md. — A group charged with responsibilities that involve protection of the Wild Youghiogheny River in Garrett County will assemble for the first time in nearly two decades.
The Youghiogheny River Advisory Board will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday at 203 South Fourth St. in Oakland to review the Swallow Falls Bridge Replacement Project.
The meeting will be live streamed on Garrett County’s Facebook page.
According to the county’s website, the board will review the Swallow Falls Bridge Replacement Project.
“The Department (of) Natural Resources has requested that the local advisory board review this proposal and provide its recommendation about the consistency with The Youghiogheny Scenic and Wild River: Study and Management Plan,” the website states.
Project
Garrett County and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration plan to replace the Swallow Falls Road bridge over the Youghiogheny River, a state-designated Scenic and Wild River.
DNR was first made aware of a bridge replacement plan in May 2018, formal application was made in September 2022 and the environmental assessment was provided in June, said Greg Bortz, the department’s media relations manager.
As part of the process for DNR to authorize construction of a new bridge, a public hearing was held July 10 at Garrett County Community College.
The event included presentations on options for a new bridge, as well as comments, limited to two minutes each, from roughly 30 people.
At the hearing, Mary Owens, DNR’s director of planning and conservation programs, said the existing bridge is a temporary, single-lane truss structure placed over an original two-span bridge in 2011.
Between 400 and 465 vehicles cross the bridge daily, she said of the 20 feet wide by 101 feet long structure.
The new bridge will be designed to meet Federal Highway Administration standards and include two each travel and bicycle lanes, and a sidewalk for a total area of 35 by 120 feet, Owens said.
Because the project involves impacts to the Scenic and Wild River Corridor, DNR must approve an exception to protective regulations for construction to proceed.
DNR accepted written and oral testimony from the public on the issue through July 17.
A recording of the hearing, which was live-streamed, is available on DNR’s website.
Board
The Youghiogheny River Advisory Board was mentioned several times at the recent hearing.
Steve Storck, who owns property in the Wild Yough scenic corridor, said the board should be involved in the project’s design plan.
“Like this meeting, the advisory board’s input is required under (the Code of Maryland Regulations),” he said. “This is the stated intent of legislators in their 1976 designation of the Youghiogheny as Maryland’s only Wild river.”
Stock recently posted on the Keep The Wild Yough Wild Facebook page that the advisory board meeting will be “the first in 17 years.”
At the hearing, Garrett County resident Ann Bristow asked who convenes the Yough advisory board.
“No one has really answered that question,” she said. “We should have clarity on that. (The board) should be part of this before anything moves forward.”
After the hearing, Bortz said Garrett County officials summon the group.
“Members are appointed by Garrett County commissioners,” he said.
DNR will coordinate with the advisory board, Garrett County, municipalities and other state and federal agencies, Bortz said.
“DNR represents the state in managing the Scenic Corridor and state-owned land,” he said. “All of our regulatory and management activities will be consistent with the intent of the Scenic and Wild Rivers Act and the Youghiogheny Scenic and Wild River Study and Management Plan of 1996.”
Policy
According to Maryland’s online government guide, in 1976, the Youghiogheny River was designated the state’s first and only wild river.
“The policy of the State of Maryland is to preserve and protect the scenic, geologic, ecologic, historic, recreational, agricultural, fish, wildlife, cultural, and other values of its scenic rivers; as well as to enhance their water quality, and fulfill vital conservation purposes by wise use of resources within their surrounding environment,” the website states. “In keeping with these purposes, and with the advice and consent of the Garrett County Board of County Commissioners, the Scenic and Wild Rivers Review Board established the Youghiogheny Scenic and Wild River Advisory Board.”
The county’s website state’s the board must include at least eight members, each who serves a five-year term.
Of the members, three must own land contiguous to the Wild river, and two must own land not contiguous to the river.
The board must also include someone from Garrett County government, two people from the soil conservation district and one person to represent the commercial rafting interest.
On Monday, the website listed the eight members, three of whom are “fulfilling the unexpired term” of former seat holders.
Expiration dates for all eight were listed as March 22, 2025.
Letters
Bristow wrote to DNR, and said the advisory board should be given sufficient time to carry out responsibilities and not be constrained by a response deadline that involves an application from the county’s engineering consultant.
John Bambacus, former state senator and mayor of Frostburg, is a member of the Garrett County Forestry Board who lives about a mile above the Wild Yough corridor.
In a recent letter to DNR Secretary Josh Kurtz, Bambacus said neither the department nor the county took responsibility for convening the local advisory board until the night of the recent hearing, when the county did so.
“By not doing this, the process has been delayed adding to the mistrust of our government at all levels,” he said.
Bambacus also addressed Garrett County commissioners.
“Let’s not overlook the mission statement of DNR is that the protection, preservation and restoration of our natural resources is fundamental to any bridge replacement,” he said and asked whether federal funds were needed for the project.
“Or can special exceptions be granted for funding small bridges in a forested rural area doing the least amount of damage?” Bambacus said. “Is there a resource where we can do this with state and local dollars?”
Additionally, he wrote to the advisory board members.
“As a member of the Senate of Maryland during the 1980s, I am aware of the legislative intent surrounding the statute, COMAR, and management plan, and would respectfully request that you review these documents in light of the proposed bridge replacement,” Bambacus said.
Commented
