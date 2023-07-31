OAKLAND — The Youghiogheny River Advisory Board met last week for the first time since 2006.
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources requested the group’s input regarding a proposal initiated by Garrett County and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration to replace the Swallow Falls Road bridge over the Youghiogheny River, which holds scenic and wild state designations.
DNR, which wasn’t at the meeting, wants the board to provide a recommendation as to whether the project complies with The Youghiogheny Scenic and Wild River: Study and Management Plan.
Six of the advisory board’s eight members, and one alternate for the county’s representative, were at the gathering, which was livestreamed.
“The county will broadcast all public meetings,” Garrett County Administrator Kevin Null said.
The county also created a page on its website for information, including the advisory board’s agenda items.
The advisory board members chose Donald Sebold, who owns property along the river, as their chairman, and established some rules for how future meetings will be conducted.
Board member Randy Rodeheaver, who owns land adjacent to the Yough, asked whether the board could hold private discussions.
Under Maryland’s Open Meetings Act, a public body may conduct business in executive session for 15 reasons that include to gain legal advice, and for real property acquisition.
Minutes would be recorded for any private meetings, Null said.
“I think this board should be open,” said Sebold, who also chaired the board in 1996.
The board agreed six of its members will constitute a quorum, and developed protocols such as time for public comments at its future meetings, which will be held as needed.
Kyle Smith, vice president and director of structural engineering at Greenman-Pedersen Inc., gave the board an overview of the existing bridge, which was constructed in roughly 1960.
“It was closed in 2011 due to severe corrosion uncovered during routine bridge inspections,” he said and added a temporary “jumper” bridge was subsequently built atop the 1960 structure.
Today, the substructures are not viable to use for a permanent bridge, Smith said.
He discussed various options to reconstruct the bridge and how they could impact the river environment.
“This project is being funded with federal funds, so any deviations would require approval,” Smith said.
The board members agreed to study the location of the bridge, and reconvene to continue discussions on the matter at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Steve Storck, who owns property in the Wild Yough scenic corridor, encouraged the board to meet regularly.
Soil and farm issues, as well as trail interests and ATV uses that impact the Wild Yough, should be discussed, he said.
“There are lots of things that violate the (river’s management) plan,” Storck said. “The bridge is the issue today, but there are definitely things that this board can contribute to longer term.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.