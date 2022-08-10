MCHENRY — A discussion regarding proposed plans for developing more robust trails along the wild and scenic portions of the Youghiogheny River drew a packed house at Garrett College on Monday evening.
Del. Wendell Beitzel and state Sen. George Edwards convened the forum, during which more than a dozen community members voiced their concerns and posed questions to the legislators about the plan as presented.
Senate Bill 291, signed in May by Gov. Larry Hogan, included $4.7 million for trail development in Garrett County. The funds include a $700,000 grant to the Garrett County Board of Commissioners “for the acquisition, planning, design, construction, repair, renovation, reconstruction, site improvement, and capital equipping of capital improvements at Sang Run State Park at Youghiogheny River Trail Section 2 from Swallow Falls to Sang Run, including maintenance and repair projects.”
The bill also allocated $4 million, which was modified from an earlier $1 million listing, for the Youghiogheny River Trail Section 3 from Sang Run to the Kendall trail in Garrett County.
Representatives from the nonprofit Garrett Trails — which works to plan and develop trails throughout the county — and the state Department of Natural Resources didn’t attend. In a social media post, the nonprofit trails group cited DNR’s current lack of concrete plans for the $4.7 million initiative.
Before the public comment portion commenced, Beitzel and Edwards presented a timeline of events from 1968 — when the river first received wild and scenic designations following the passage of the state Scenic and Wild Rivers Act — to the present day.
The Yough has both scenic and wild designations, and the wild stretch, which spans from Millers Run near Oakland to the southern end of Friendsville, is the only one in the state.
Beitzel also referenced the 1996 management plan devised for the river, which cautioned against the development of heavily-trafficked trails and all-terrain vehicle use on nearby land, as well as having large-scale recreation in the area.
Ideally, according to the plan, any trail system developed for the public and emergency access should be “developed on state lands in such a way as to preserve the wild and scenic character of the river, and probably should be limited to a primitive hiking trail.”
When it was first implemented, said Beitzel, “most of this land was all private land. Since that time, almost everything from Sang Run to the bridge to Friendsville has been purchased by the state and is now state land.”
While then-DNR Secretary Joseph Gill denied a 2014 request asking about the possibility of building the trail as part of Garrett Trail’s Eastern Continental Divide Loop Trail concept, Beitzel said the idea was revived in September 2021.
Beitzel said he penned a Sept. 27, 2021, letter to Garrett Trails asking about the Yough portion of the ECDL trail, and he and Edwards met Oct. 19 and Oct. 29 to discuss it with the group. They were joined by DNR Office of Outdoor Recreation head Daryl Anthony for the meeting on Oct. 29.
When the January legislative session started, Beitzel said, he and Edwards both co-sponsored bills in their respective chambers to secure funding. All discussion leading to its passage was held virtually, Beitzel said. The bill cleared the Senate in April as part of the state budget and Gov. Larry Hogan signed it into law in May.
“I didn’t ask them for anything,” Edwards said of the procedure on the senatorial side. “(Dist. 30 State Sen. Sarah Elfreth) came to me one day and said ‘Would you be supportive of $4 million going to the Yough trail?’ Well, she didn’t say that; she said ‘Do you support $4 million to go to the trail?’. ... I’m not going to turn down $4 million to do something in Garrett County.”
Former Secretary Gill’s letter against the proposal in 2014, Edwards said, “was Gill’s opinion” and not a final verdict.
“We didn’t do anything out of the ordinary,” Edwards said.
Community members ranging from former and current local politicians to landowners in the affected area all spoke their piece. While many in the crowd were opposed to the proposed development, some spoke up in favor.
Garrett Commission President Paul Edwards said that while the commission supports “upgrading and expanding trails all across Garrett County,” they haven’t formed an opinion on the current proposal due to lack of information.
Many in opposition to the proposal spoke of health and safety hazards for both potential visitors and that of the land itself. They also voiced concerns about the procedure that led to the funding’s receipt.
“The fact that DNR is not here, the fact that Garrett Trails is not here ought to make some of us think about it,” former state Sen. John Bambacus said. “Why wouldn’t they be here if they asked you to put this bill in? That’s the whole point, accountability and transparency. ... The whole point is, if you would have done this three months ago, we probably wouldn’t be here today.”
“I’m for it,” resident Dale Baker said in support. “Section two will go by my house. Let’s get it done. ... I think it will be well-maintained and well-managed.”
