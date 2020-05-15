Youngster's action averts woods fire in Hardy County

OLD FIELDS, W.Va. — A woods fire was averted Tuesday night in the Old Fields area of Hardy County, thanks to the alert observation of 9-year-old Cadence Brent.
“I saw a big fire from the front door of our house and thought it was a bonfire. I told my daddy about it,” the Moorefield Intermediate School third-grader said.
The child’s father, Clayton Brent, jumped out of his easy chair where he had settled in just before 9 p.m.
He drove a half-mile from his house to the scene at High Knob Road where he found a pickup ablaze.
“There was a truck there that was wrecked and on fire and the fire was spreading. The driver was out of the truck and he told us there were no other occupants,” Clayton Brent said.
Clayton Brent called his cousin, Frank Walton, who was back at Brent's house. Walton and his wife Michelle, who was a firefighter in Wisconsin for three years, arrived and began working to contain the fire.
“We started digging a ring around the fire," Clayton Brent said. "It covered about 45 yards and was trying to head down the hill. There are cabins about 300 yards away.
“It could have been bad. We got lucky. Cadence spotted the fire and we were able to get it under control,” said Clayton Brent, who was on the scene when a Hardy County sheriff's deputy arrived and before the arrival of the Moorefield Volunteer Fire Department.
The Old Fields resident said the fire was "mostly extinguished" by the time Moorefield firefighters arrived and took over the fire scene at Overlook Lane.
No injuries were reported.
Investigation determined the driver of the truck, Levi Allan Markwood, lost control of his vehicle before it traveled through a fence and came to rest on a pile of dirt and rocks. The truck then erupted in flames.
Police charged Markwood with driving under the influence before he was taken to the Moorefield Police Department and the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail prior to arraignment by a Hardy County magistrate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.