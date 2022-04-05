CUMBERLAND — A cadet program at the Bedford Road Volunteer Fire Department has drawn about a dozen youngsters who have opted to imitate the giving spirit of family members who are involved in fire service.
“We’ve been having a decent turnout,” said Chief Eddie Collins concerning the program that instructs youngsters ages 11-15 in skill sets and discipline necessary to becoming fully-trained fire and rescue volunteers.
Upon reaching age 16, cadets are enrolled in fire service training classes conducted by the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute. The cadets can also complete classes for full membership in the department at age 16 with parental permission.
Training classes include firefighter certification, hazardous material operations and rescue technician training through MFRI.
Youths ages 16-17 can take emergency medical technician classes with parental permission and may qualify for national certification at age 18.
“Our cadet members are currently all CPR certified, and will be attending a Stop the Bleed and basic first aid class in the future,” said Collins, whose daughter, Arianna, is part of the program.
“She’s showing and proving that girls can do the job just as good as the boys can,” said Collins.
Meeting two or three times every month, cadets are instructed in fire and rescue methods and procedures. Field trips and developmental assignments are planned as part of the instructional program.
“The program has been developed to instill in each cadet member a sense of character, confidence and self-esteem,” said Collins.
There are about a dozen cadets enrolled.
Laura Miller, mother of 13-year-old Jackson Miller, said her son “has been blessed to grow up with family, godparents and friends who serve others through volunteerism from day one.”
“The drive to serve others without expectations is a priceless gift that helps shape positive character traits,” said Miller.
Tanya Bean believes the cadet program also helps youngsters maintain good academic standings and good behavior in school.
“All of my children have joined this program to learn fire department skills, life skills and also be able to give back to their community when they need help,” said Bean, mother of 11-year-old Slaton; Bradyn 14; and Cameron, 17.
The cadets will be going to the Trooper 5 hanger at the Greater Cumberland Airport in Wiley Ford, West Virginia, to get a view and insight on the aeromedical side of the EMS field and to spark interest in advanced life support.
“Our cadet members will also be attending the Harrisburg fire expo this spring that will help form a bond and camaraderie amongst the group,” Collins said.
A visit to the Allegany County 911 emergency center is also being planned to allow cadets to “see where the call starts.”
“While often overlooked, the dispatch center is a vital asset to the everyday fire and EMS operation. Giving the cadets a look into the ‘other side’ of the call will help them better understand the system,” said Collins.
Training is a regular part of the program.
“We have hands-on training monthly to teach the basic skills to prepare them for MFRI classes when they turn 16, including quick dress, rope knots, equipment and its uses,” Collins said, noting that cadets are tested on knowledge of apparatus, equipment locations and instructions they have been taught.
Jennifer Crippen’s son, Peyton, joined the program at age 11.
“Peyton has been waiting to join the fire department as a cadet for several years. He wanted to join the ‘family business’ and become a firefighter like his dad,” Jennifer Crippen said.
“Not only is Peyton learning skills that will help him succeed in this field, but he is also learning respect, how to be a leader, a good follower and to work as a team. Your peers become your family in the fire department,” she said.
Justine Warnick said her 14-year-old son Aiden became interested in joining the cadet program “after one of our rental homes had caught fire.”
“Aiden has enjoyed learning about the different tools and vehicles and skills he’s been shown and taught so far,” she said.
Ashley Miller’s 13-year-old son Landon is continuing a family tradition.
“His dad has been volunteering in the department since 1993 as a cadet himself and is now a captain,” said Miller who is a firefighter and emergency medical technician in the department since joining in 2018.Other Allegany County volunteer fire departments that operate cadet programs include Good Will, Potomac, Barton, Orleans and Mount Savage.
