CUMBERLAND — The annual Cumberland Police Department summer camp will be held next month with 35 youngsters taking part in the event that was canceled last year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications from middle-school age children are being accepted on a first-come, first-served basis for enrollment.
This year’s camp — June 14-18 at the Salvation Army on Somerville Avenue — will have fewer participants than in previous years due to COVID-19 safety precautions. There were 58 children enrolled in the 2019 camp.
“The first priority of the camp is to teach kids to make good decisions in order to lead a productive life,” said Lt. Andy Tichnell who oversees the camps that was begun in 2009 by Sgt. James Hott, who retired in 2017.
The camp includes the voluntary participation of youths who previously attended the camp. Their firsthand experience and knowledge of how the camp functions adds to the enjoyment.
“The camp has played a big part in their lives and they have seen the value of the camp and they want to be part of it,” Tichnell said.
A full schedule of activities for the week includes demonstrations by the Cumberland Police Emergency Response Team and a K-9 unit, the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Department of Natural Resources and visits to the Maryland State Police Trooper 5 helicopter hangar at the Greater Cumberland Regional Airport, the Allegany County 911 emergency center and the Allegany County Courthouse on Washington Street.
A graduation ceremony the last day of the camp is followed by a picnic at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 90 picnic grounds adjacent to the Ali Ghan Shrine property on Shrine Club Road.
Breakfast and lunches are served daily through the sponsorship of various local businesses and the Human Resources Development Commission in addition to the Salvation Army.
“These camps are about building strong relationships with the community and the children,” Tichnell said.
The camp includes participation of numerous city police officers, some of whom spend off-duty time to take part.
“These camps are also a lot of fun for our officers. They enjoy the positive interaction with the kids,” said Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent.
“I love walking into the camps and not only seeing the kids smiling and having fun, but my officers as well,” he said. “This is one of the community policing events we at CPD most enjoy sponsoring.”
Tichnell said the camp “has been a hit since we started. We wish we could do it all summer,” he said.
Applications can be obtained at the Cumberland Police Department, any Allegany County middle or elementary school within the city of Cumberland and by calling 301-759-6476.
Applications must be received by May 28. Completed applications and a $25 fee must be dropped off to the police department at 20 Bedford St.
