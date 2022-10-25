BEDFORD, Pa. — Two youths suffered gunshot wounds in Monroe Township and the alleged shooter was found dead a short time later in nearby Fulton County, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
The injured youths and three others were taken to UPMC Altoona following the incident that occurred about 6:30 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Rock Hill Church Road in Monroe Township.
Two of the youths suffered gunshot wounds and three others were not injured.
Police said the alleged shooter was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The identity of the suspect has not been disclosed.
Further details surrounding the incidents and information on the medical condition of the injured youths were not provided by police.
