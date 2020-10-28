Zeta remnants to bring heavy rain to region

CUMBERLAND — Remnants of Hurricane Zeta are expected to deliver heavy rain Thursday to Mountain Maryland and the Potomac Highlands region.
“There will be some heavy rain and some travel issues with potential for isolated flooding in low-lying areas and roads affected by clogged storm drains," Accuweather meteorolgist Bob Smerbeck said Wednesday.
Zeta was expected to make landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast Wednesday afternoon as a Category 2 storm.
Smerbeck said the heaviest rain will likely come Thursday morning into mid-afternoon, with precipitation lingering into Thursday night and Friday.
The Cumberland area has received 1.34 inches of rain so far in October, including more than a half-inch coming Sunday, said local National Weather Service observer Tim Thomas.
“We have seen much rain this month and rainfall from Zeta will be spread out over the course of the day and into Thursday night, so it’s not expected to cause many problems,” Thomas said.
Colder air is expected to hit the area Thursday night for an overnight low of 43 followed by a low of 27 Friday night.
“If you still have any gardening action going on, you will want to bring your plants in or cover them with something thick,” Smerbeck said.
Thomas said the cold temperatures will be 40 degrees cooler than the city’s previous 10-day period when three days recorded high readings in the 80s and another day was 79 degrees.
Thomas said Friday’s daytime high was expected to be 48, a bit cooler Saturday and a high of 54 predicted by the weather service for Sunday.
Smerbeck said the rainstorm will move through the region at 20-25 mph as it heads to the Delmarva region and north to New England.
Smerbeck and Thomas said higher elevations and ridges above 2,500 feet could experience some wet snow in the next couple days.
