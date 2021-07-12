CUMBERLAND — If you haven’t had your fill of horror stories in recent months, the city has one that keeps creeping up.
City officials discussed “zombie” properties during a work session Tuesday at City Hall. The issue revolves around properties that go to tax sale and wind up in perpetual limbo with no tax revenue and no clear ownership while the property continues to deteriorate.
City attorney Michael Cohen told Mayor Ray Morriss and City Council members that when investors buy properties at a tax sale, sometimes sight unseen, it doesn’t necessarily mean a blighted property issue will be resolved.
“If the investor has (purchased a property) that can actually be rehabbed, or flipped, they are all over that,” said Cohen. “But if the property is a stinkhole and (there is) no prospect of rehabbing it, then they are not going to do it and it’s let go and you have a zombie property. It sits there waiting for the next tax sale.”
Properties in the city and many jurisdictions can go up for tax sale if real estate taxes are not paid by the owner for three consecutive years. At that point, an investor may decide to purchase the property at the sale, sometimes for a greatly reduced price.
Even after the tax sale, the original owner, by law, has six months to pay back taxes, interest and fees before the investor can begin foreclosure to get the deed in their name. If the investor begins foreclosure after the six months, the process can take several additional months depending on the number of challenges that pop up during the process.
But the process may not end there.
“Not only have some (of the investors) never seen the property, they don’t even have a representative that’s seen it,” said Cohen.
An investor could decide not to pay the taxes over a three-year period, which could result in the property, once again, going up for tax sale. The result can be a nightmare with no end.
“Meanwhile, the properties are falling into more dilapidated condition,” said Cohen. “It winds up being a problem for law enforcement with squatters going in there.”
Ken Tressler, interim city administrator, said there was no tax sale held in 2020 due to the pandemic, so the number of properties up for the next sale is increasing.
“Some of these that we are trying to foreclose on now have been held for seven years,” he said. “There are seven years of taxes that have accrued on them.”
Sometimes an investor will buy dozens or even hundreds of properties at tax sale. In Maryland, an investor receives 18% interest on their initial amount paid at tax sale, if the owner pays to regain the property. This is on top of paying all the back taxes.
“They (the investors) have an actuarial scale that tells them what percentage of these homes that people will pay their taxes on,” said Morriss. “They know they will get their 18% interest. But the ones that don’t pay (the investor) they are willing to accept those losses. They just let it go to tax sale again and all they have necessarily done is lost what they put in on the initial investment. In the long run, they’ve made money.”
The officials discussed ways to reduce some of the waiting periods in the process — particularly the six months an investor must wait before beginning a foreclosure.
“That is a good bit of time and it doesn’t really give local government time to proceed quickly with the process,” said Cohen. “We’d like to condense that six months to a much shorter period of time. I really don’t see why they have to wait any period of time.”
Cohen said another issue is the purchase price paid by investors. “Many times no one wants them and no one comes to bid so you can pick them up real cheap. Is the purchase price adequate? Is it so low that it shocks the conscience?” said Cohen.
City officials hope to meet with the Western Maryland Legislative Delegation to see if they could help during the 2021 legislative session in Annapolis.
