CUMBERLAND — The Cumberland Board of Zoning Appeals voted 2-1 with one abstention Wednesday to green light the construction of a 195-foot cell tower on Knox Street.
Plans to erect the tower were developed by a local businessman and his wife, who obtained land behind Joe’s Viaduct Restaurant to build the structure for lease to a cellular company.
Dominic and Marcy Dearcangelis sought approval for their plan from the zoning board in a virtual hearing held Wednesday.
Some Cumberland residents had raised concerns with the plan to construct the 195-foot tower along CSX Transportation rail lines.
Jerry Gerstein, who lives at 301 Henderson Ave., said the tower was not in harmony with the neighborhood. It would be nearly double the height of the historic churches on Centre Street, with no way to mitigate the visual impact the structure would have on the community, he said.
After more than two hours of arguments pro and con, the four-member board voted in favor of "approving the conditional-use special exemption for the cell tower."
Zoning Board members Phil Crippen and Charles Taylor Jr. voted in favor of the cell tower, Bernie Lechman opposed it and Thomas Farrell abstained. Farrell said he had relationships with the principals involved in the project and recused himself.
Attorney Matt Gilmore represented the Dearchangelis family and the tower developer, Rocon, LLC.
Dominic Dearchangelis said he has invested to reinvigorate the neighborhood where he has lived in for over three decades.
The plan first came to surface in August with the zoning board initially denying the project, which is planned for a strip of land 40 feet in width. The tower was thought to need a 200-by-200 feet pad, free of other dwellings, for construction.
Gilmore said Wednesday a clearance of 25-square-feet would be a sufficient fall zone in the event of a collapse.
“It’s made to come down upon its self," said Gilmore. "It is meant to collapse on itself where there are no existing dwellings.”
Gilmore said the tower is built to withstand 100-plus mile per hour winds.
"Where it will be located means you don’t have to build roads and cut down trees to put it on top of a mountain or hill," said Gilmore. "This project also fits into the comprehensive plan for the city, which includes an expansion of communications."
Lechman, who voted against the project, said, "When you change (the size of the pad applied for) from 195 feet to 40 and then 25 ... that is such a big change."
The hearing also featured testimony from representatives from AT&T, which wants to lease space on the tower. Another company, KCI Technologies, sent a representative to the hearing. Both companies testified to the benefits of the project.
Mike Cohen, city attorney, gave supporting testimony for the plan. He said ordinances passed over time in regard to exemptions based on conditional use culminated with the most recent language that made allowances for current fall-zone standards.
