CUMBERLAND — Local activists and Cumberland Police Chief Chuck Ternent reflected in separate interviews on the year of unrest following George Floyd’s May 2020 murder at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin was convicted of Floyd’s death April 20.
‘Part of the process’
Some progress has been made in the year following Floyd’s death, Allegany County NAACP President Tifani Fisher said in a recent interview, but not nearly enough. Fisher, a Black woman, is a 40-year-old Allegany County native who works as a residential counselor.
“I think there’s been a move toward change,” Fisher said, referring to recent police reform legislation. While Republican Gov. Larry Hogan vetoed the passage of four bills, including the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021, the General Assembly overrode Hogan and enacted the laws.
One of the major and most controversial changes made by the act is the repeal and replacement of the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights. Maryland was the first state in 1973 to enact these formal protections for police that proponents felt guarded officers in the course of doing their jobs, while opponents said the measures shielded bad cops from consequences and accountability. Maryland was also the first to remove such measures when the legislature did so in April.
Among other changes, the legislation abolishes life sentences for juveniles, permits access to officers’ disciplinary records and mandates the creation of civilian review boards in all state jurisdictions.
While police certainly face dangers in their line of work, Fisher said, she feels the increased transparency the laws intend to foster has the potential to benefit both officers and community members. Still, she said, some local law enforcement and political officials have voiced their opposition to the reforms. The division between the community and police, Fisher said, has only worsened, to the detriment of both.
“I do see that it’s hard to do a job for so long, when you have been the frontline defense against crime in our community,” Fisher said. “... It’s kind of like a waltz that we’re doing right now, where we see this outrage in our community and the nation as a whole, and even worldwide, when we all looked at George Floyd and saw what happened and were outraged. The community came out as a whole and said, ‘This is not what policing is.’ And now I see us doing the one-two step back.
“You have the people that are victims of the police brutality, of racial profiling, the people who are victims of the system and can’t get out of it,” Fisher said. “And then you have these police officers who, for all intents and purposes, did join the force to be a part of the community and to make changes. But when they are involved in a system that’s set up not to protect them to do their job correctly, then they’re also put at risk.”
‘A false sense of peace’
Fred Chavis, 30, is a teacher who also serves as the vice president of the Washington County NAACP, which has co-hosted many of the rallies held in Cumberland in the wake of Floyd’s death.
He hasn’t observed much change in the last year, Chavis, a Black man, said. The police reform legislation, Chavis said, “is a start. I think it’s a major first step.”
“I say that because a lot of the issues we’ve been going through have been simply due to that lack of accountability and lack of transparency when it comes to the disciplinary actions against police officers, especially when it comes to complaints,” Chavis said. “I mean, it’s gotten to the point that current officers have literally been allowed to just continue to do what they do in our community without any repercussion at all, and people have been afraid to speak out. I think a lot of that protection is changing, and I think that that’s a major first start.
“It still doesn’t get rid of bad officers, but now we can actually start holding some of these officers accountable and get them fired, and get them out of uniform,” Chavis said.
The need for activism for change, Chavis said, remains imperative.
“We can’t have allies that, once we have a new president, they think it’s over,” Chavis said. “We saw people that were really participating in the trend of activism, and now that trend is no longer trending, now they’re kind of stepping back. ... I think now is the most important time for activism for our voices, because people think that everything is peaceful, but really it’s just a false sense of peace in the midst of quietness, because there’s been no justice.”
Chavis remains hopeful that the influence of those who’ve been committed and active in the cause for social justice for some time can motivate more people to join in and lend their voices.
“You want people who want to be there to be a part of this,” Chavis said. He also encouraged allies to follow their lead, rather than trying to center themselves, but to still speak up loudly in support of Black lives.
“I think it’s really about not blocking out our voices,” Chavis said. “I think we have a lot of allies who like to step up and they kind of take the forefront of it, and unfortunately, they cannot take the forefront in what we are fighting for. We really need our allies to follow our lead, to be supportive of what we are doing, to amplify our voices and simply just take action on how they can help. A lot of times it takes from our vision, it takes from what we are going through because our allies haven’t lived that, so it has to come from our perspective. We have to be able to lead this revolution.”
Communication for the community’s good
Cumberland Police Department Chief Chuck Ternent joined the department in 1992 and assumed command in 2020 after a stint as acting chief. In a recent interview, Ternent said he empathizes with the concerns of both police and the communities they serve.
Ternent, 51, said the Cumberland department made certain tenets of “progressive policing” part of its officers’ educational process even ahead of the tide of change Floyd’s death sparked and the recent legislative actions in Maryland.
“Even before the George Floyd incident, we already banned choke holds,” Ternent said. “We already had the proper use of force continuums, we had use of force reporting, we already required deescalation. A lot of this stuff was already in place. We did take time to reconfirm all those policies and emphasize them with training.”
Since 2015, Ternent said, the Cumberland Police Department has been accredited by the national Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, or CALEA, which deems member agencies meet a certain set of standards, including guideposts for community relations and annual reviews. Cumberland is the only member agency in Allegany and Garrett counties, but both the Hagerstown police and Washington County Sheriff’s Office are accredited. Statewide, 12 municipalities and 13 county sheriff’s offices are members.
Ternent, who as a lieutenant led the department’s initial accreditation process, said the affiliation holds the agency to a high national standard.
A consistent challenge, Ternent said, is trying to balance its primary duty of law enforcement with the equally important responsibility of community policing. Ternent said he feels the department has been fortunate to enjoy productive relationships with the local NAACP and religious leaders, and have done so because they maintain regular communication with one another. Those ties also precede Floyd’s murder and the subsequent fallout, Ternent noted.
“That helped us navigate the tension and the pressures within the community, which is the real importance of community policing,” Ternent said. “I like to think that all of our community leaders, like religious leaders, the NAACP, and all the interest groups feel comfortable picking up the phone and calling me; in fact, most of them have my personal cellphone number. And likewise, I feel comfortable picking up the phone and reaching out to any of them and talking to them about stuff.”
Consistent communication, Ternent said, is vital, as it allows his agency to be a presence in both good times and bad.
“I strive to maintain an open dialogue with everybody I can, not only with the NAACP about racial issues but all the religious groups and stuff around town, and it helps,” Ternent said. “Having established relationships is very central to community policing, running a police department, and keeping everybody safe as well.”
One of the changes made by the recently-passed police reform act is mandating state law enforcement agencies implement the use of body-worn cameras for officers by 2025. Ternent said he and his fellow officers at the Cumberland department “are proponents of body-worn cameras. We want them here, we’ve just been short on funding because it’s an expensive endeavor.”
Ternent said his primary concern with the legislation is its creation of civilian police accountability boards as a means of disciplining officers. Still, he said, he will respect the process once the local board is formed.
“I’m kind of disappointed in that,” Ternent said. “It hurts a bit because I’ve been hired by the city and trusted by the people to run my department, and I’m responsible for it. But I’m not entrusted to do the discipline anymore, and I have to go to a county level board to decide my discipline, which I don’t like, but it’s the system that’s going to be in place.”
