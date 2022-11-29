CUMBERLAND — Loft 129 will hold its second annual Holiday Gala fundraiser on Dec. 10, which will feature an evening of classic Christmas music.
The event, which will begin at 8 p.m., will feature a group of local musicians, including jazz pianist Barry Gurley, vocalist Beau Hartman and guitarist Jim Roderick, who will lead a cast of musicians performing holiday favorites.
“It’s that time of year and we’re excited to once again hold our annual gala,” said Roderick, who is also on the Loft board. “As a nonprofit 501(C)(3) entity, we hold our gala as a fundraising event to support our mission which is to bring cultural events to Cumberland and help draw people downtown to support the local economy.”
The gala will feature Christmas music by artists such as Nat King Cole, Brenda Lee, Andy Williams, Mariah Carey and Donnie Hathaway. Other members of the band include Brian Plitnik, bass; Mark Gauthier, drums; Tom Simpson, trumpet; and Rich Norwood, saxophone.
The concert venue, which opened in August 2021, is located at 129 Baltimore St. above Lost Mountain Barbeque.
“In order for the Loft to be a long-lasting and successful component of the downtown Cumberland arts and entertainment district we need community support,” said Roderick. “There are numerous expenses involved in running a venue such as ours. In addition to building maintenance and capital improvements, by law, we are required to pay annual fees to music publishers.”
Local groups that have performed at the venue over the past year included Frostburg State University Jazz Orchestra, the Potomac State College Community Jazz Band and the Allegany High School string orchestra in addition to stand-up comedy sponsored by Float Loaf, cabaret acts from New York City and political forums.
“The whole idea behind the nonprofit is to offer a venue for other outside presenters to be able to inexpensively lease the space to present music as well,” said Larry Jackson, Loft board member.
All contributions are tax deductible.
Tickets for the gala are available at Loft129.org.
