LAVALE — A Lonaconing man was being held without bond after he allegedly assaulted and attempted to strangle a person in the parking lot of the LaVale Walmart Saturday, the Allegany County Sheriff's Office said.
Dalton John Colmer, 21, faces first- and second-degree assault and disorderly conduct charges following the 4 p.m. incident, deputies said.
Colmer allegedly tackled the victim in the lot and attempted to leave in a vehicle before state police took him into custody.
The victim was checked by ambulance personnel at the scene, police said.
