When a few dozen Confederate Rangers snuck into Union-occupied Cumberland in 1865 and kidnapped two generals from their hotel rooms, it was nationwide news. For the Confederate States of America, it gave the faithful hope and encouragement.
Years later, the Cumberland Evening Times reported Virginia Gov. Charles O’Ferrall called the kidnapping “as bold and successful achievement as any during the war, and deserves a place in every book which treats of that stormy period.”
Capt. William N. McDonald wrote in “A History of the Laurel Brigade” in 1907, “The capture of two distinguished Federal Generals Crook and Kelley ... was an event that excited the North with astonishment at the audacity, and the South with admiration for its boldness and exultation over its success.”
How was it seen locally, though, particularly in the tumult and confusion following the raid?
During the Civil War, Cumberland was one of the most well-defended cities in the Union. The city was essentially under martial law, with about half of the population of 16,000 made up of Union soldiers. The city was a hub of transportation activity, which is why it was important to the Union. The Baltimore and Ohio Railroad had a major stop in the city. The National Road had started in Cumberland, and the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal had ended there. Keeping Maryland’s Queen City safely in Union control helped keep soldiers, equipment and goods flowing quickly throughout the North.
So the Union Army kept regiments of soldiers stationed in town. Officers took over rooms in town, and common soldiers slept in tent camps outside of town. Their primary job was to keep things moving by rail, river and road.
While they were prepared for a large-scale attack, they apparently weren’t expecting a smaller raid. On the night of Feb. 21, 1865, 48 McNeill’s Rangers and 15 men from Company F, 7th Virginia Cavalry and Company D, 11th Virginia Cavalry, snuck into Cumberland and kidnapped Union Generals Benjamin Kelley and George Crook from their beds.
By the time the Union forces realized what had happened, the Rangers were out of the city and on their way to Richmond.
Not only was the kidnapping big news, it was a huge embarrassment for the Union Army. As the local newspapers reported on the story over the next few days, they not only got details wrong, but they exposed their own political biases.
The pro-Confederate Alleganian newspaper reported on Feb. 22 the Rangers were “Southern dare-devils” who had executed the raid. The paper reported 20-100 Rangers had dressed as Union soldiers to sneak into the city. The range, although broad, covered the number of Rangers in town, but they did not dress as Union soldiers. They did, however, coerce countersigns from Union pickets they captured.
The Alleganian then reported that once at the Barnum House and the Revere House, where the generals were staying, “The officers were aroused from their slumbers, and most likely in as brief a period as it takes to pen this paragraph were dressed for their trip as prisoners of war.”
One tidbit, although not confirmed, was that a city police officer saw the Rangers removing horses from the stable. He thought they were Union scouts, and they were unconcerned when the officer saw them.
“Well, old man, how are you?” one Ranger asked.
When the police officer asked what the problem was, the Rangers told him, “The rebels are about, coming into town, and we are moving the horses out of the way.”
Since the police officer or anyone who saw the Rangers didn’t immediately identify them as Confederate soldiers, and since they weren’t wearing Union uniforms, it is likely they dressed more like civilians.
The pro-Union Civilian and Telegraph called the raid “A Bold Rebel Dash” on Feb. 23.
“It is our melancholy duty to chronicle to our readers another rebel raid into our city,” the Civilian and Telegraph reported. The newspaper reported 150 men and had put pistols to the heads of the Union sentinels in order to take the generals. General Crook was “dragged from bed and hurried off half dressed.”
The paper complained that the raid had interrupted the city’s celebration of Gen. Sherman’s progress through South Carolina. The paper told its readers the raid “doesn’t dim our celebration, but neither are sympathizers sad.”
The newspaper also added the Rangers broke into stores for clothing and robbed railroad employees. This didn’t happen. The closest thing was a B&O Railroad train pulled into the station across the street from the hotel. A railroad official left the station on his way home carrying a bright lantern. He saw the Rangers and began questioning them. The Rangers answered his questions with a blow across the head.
Also, the Rangers were in Cumberland for less than a half-hour. The men split into four groups. One group for each of the generals, one group got the horses ready for the generals to ride, and the fourth group destroyed the telegraph in town.
The Rangers were four or five miles from Cumberland when they heard the boom of a cannon that told them the Union army had discovered the kidnapping, and the alarm was raised.
Though the men were away from Cumberland, they rode with Union troops in pursuit. The Rangers only felt safe when they reached Moorefield, West Virginia, having traveled 90 miles in a 24-hour period.
The Rangers treated the generals with respect. They took Kelley and Crook to Staunton, Virginia, and then to Richmond, where they were imprisoned in Libby Prison. The generals were eventually exchanged on March 20, 1864, for Brigadier General Isaac Trimble, who had been wounded and captured at the Battle of Gettysburg.
The Civilian and Telegraph reported on Mar. 23, “Major Generals Kelley and Crook have both returned to this city, and seem nothing the worse for their brief visit to Richmond.”
