About 300 people filled the seats of the Leader Theater on Virginia Avenue for the second showing of two moving pictures on April 13, 1918, around 9:10 p.m. The second movie was a newsreel called “Reel Life.” It was one way people could see actual war footage from World War I.
In the dark theater, people were amazed to watch real war footage taking place in Europe. In one segment, a plane making a test run drops a torpedo from above a ship. The torpedo struck the ship and exploded.
As it sank into the ocean, the footage so engrossed the moviegoers they thought they were sinking with the ship, and “before anyone in the audience could escape, it (the floor) had slowly sunk to a distance of ten feet into the basement below,” Herman Miller wrote in “Cumberland, Maryland, through the eyes of Herman J. Miller.”
It took about 30 seconds for the floor to come to rest atop pool tables in storage in the basement, which had been the Diamond Bowling Alley until a week prior. In that short time, chaos broke out as, “Seats were torn from their fastenings, overturned, broken and splintered, and the audience was thrown into heaps. The side arms of the seats which were made of cast iron, were broken into small bits and backs of the seats were broken off and many splintered,” according to the Cumberland Evening Times.
Miller wrote that the floor actually broke near the entrance to the theater. The last two rows remained at ground level, but the rest of the theater rested upon the pool table. The effect was that the theater looked like a dish.
The sinking floor cracked the plaster on the basement ceiling and walls, sending a cloud of plaster dust into the air. It forced out the basement windows and knocked doors off their hinges. It also cracked some gas pipes, but someone must have smelled the gas and shut it off before it might have accidentally ignited.
The motion picture operator stopped the movie and brought up the house lights so people could find their way out.
Luckily, no one was injured. “Except for the cries of several women in the audience when the floor began to fall, there was no confusion, but perfect order everywhere,” Miller wrote.
Confusion reigned in those first few moments, however, and the newspaper credited the children in the audience who were used to acting calmly during school fire drills for helping calm the audience.
“Of the people that made up the audience the children were the coolest and most composed and their example which was followed by the adults probably prevented a panic and loss of life,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported.
The children led the adults to places where they could get out of the building. Four women fainted during the exodus and had to be carried across the street to Dr. William Foard’s office. The doctor revived them.
Another hero was F. X. “Hotty” Spearman, a file clerk in the B&O Railroad superintendent’s office. “He entered the building a number of times and carried people out who were unable to climb the sides of the floor. Exhausted, he was compelled to stop, and was taken home,” Miller wrote.
The Star Theater was also across the street from the Leader and showing its evening films. That is, until a panicked mother ran into the theater shouting, “My God, where’s my child?” She had heard it was the floor of the Star Theater that had collapsed.
She set off a small panic in the theater, though, and the projectionist stopped the movie as the patrons left to go outside and see what had happened at the Leader.
Many of the hundreds of people who left the building, left behind purses, coats, hats, and other personal belongings.
Cumberland Police Chief Eyerman, Mayor Thomas Koon, Desk Sergeant Hasson, and several patrolmen rushed to the scene to help when they heard about it, but the theater had already been emptied. The police collected all the personal effects and tried to return them to their owners. This turned out to be difficult.
“Some had forgotten entirely through the excitement what their pocketbooks contained and had even forgotten the color and make of them,” the newspaper reported.
It took a few days for the police to return everything to their rightful owners.
After the incident, the city of Cumberland chose not to investigate the floor of a four-year-old building collapse. It would only evaluate whether the building was ready to reopen.
City Engineer Ralph Rizer did put forth his opinion “that changes had been made in the basement of the building when a large column that supported a girder was removed to accommodate a bowling alley, and two smaller pillars of shafting were put in its place.
The girder which gave way was wood, and the support which ran the length of the building was made up of several wooden girders which were held in the basement by iron posts. In taking away the one large support from the girder in the basement, it is the opinion of the city authorities that the smaller ones which were placed six feet apart were not sufficient and that the girder had been sagging since that time,” according to the Cumberland Evening Times.
Damage was estimated at $2,500 — $2,000 to the theater and $500 to the former bowling alley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.