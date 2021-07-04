So close, and yet so far away.
That’s what many Oldtown residents must have thought when the railroad tie plant opened in Green Spring, West Virginia, in 1911.
Sure, the plant and the jobs it offered were only a few miles away, but to reach it from Maryland, residents had to cross the Potomac River. That meant they would either have long waits to cross the river on a ferry or drive 14 miles to Cumberland, cross a bridge over the river, and drive back to Green Spring. Then repeat the route to get back to Oldtown.
Melvin R. Carpenter lived in Hancock, but he worked as a tie inspector in Green Spring. He crossed the river multiple times each day as he traveled to Cumberland to conduct business. He would use the ferry to cross the river unless high water halted operations, which was more than a few times a year. Even when the ferry operated, the long wait to cross the river was frustrating.
He came up with an idea to build a bridge across the river in the early 1920s. The dream may have seemed quite simple, but the execution was something altogether different.
“The bridge was plagued with land disputes, government red tape, a lengthy, drawn out charter. There were entitlement arguments over property rights, dozen or more permits and even an act of Congress before the first toll could be collected in the fall of 1938,” Green Spring resident Belinda Sue Kiser wrote about the bridge.
Carpenter formed the Green Spring Oldtown Bridge Co. and sold shares in the company to raise funds to build the bridge and many of the early supporters were employees of the tie plant who wanted a quicker way to work. They also planned the bridge they wanted to build.
One of the early problems the company ran into was that property owners along the river demanded high prices for the needed parcels. This led to drawn-out negotiations that lasted years. Some cases even required legal proceedings to condemn the property because the owner was trying to price gouge.
Trying to secure government permits in two states also brought the plans for a bridge to a standstill. Besides having to deal with state and local governments, it also took an act of Congress to build the bridge. In August 1935, the Congress passed legislation allowing Carpenter to sink large concrete pillars into the riverbed to support the bridge and use it for public use. The U.S. War Department also had to approve modified plans for the bridge after the 1936 St. Patrick’s Day flood, according to newspaper reports.
Each step forward was another victory in a project that took nearly two decades to complete. Carpenter and his supporters persevered because the communities needed the bridge.
Local labor, some loaned to the project by the tie plant, worked 10 hours days, earning 25 cents an hour, building the bridge.
“We drilled deep holes in solid rock and stuck angle iron in the holes,” said Robert Koontz, one of the workers. “Then we poured a 16-inch footer so that the irons stuck up out of it and pointed upstream. We made cement from sand and gravel in the river and poured the piers out of that.”
The bridge deck was nailed to 4-by-6 hardwoods with railroad rails beneath that.
“I wouldn’t be afraid to drive a locomotive over it,” Koontz told the Cumberland Times-News.
The low-water bridge finally opened on Dec. 13, 1938, when the last of three temporary bridges that had been used in the preceding months were removed. The final bridge offered minimal resistance to floodwaters and was expected to be open 98 percent of the year, according to the Cumberland Evening Times.
“He built his bridge just high enough for water to pass under it after ordinary rains. It is low enough for ice to flow over it when the river is high,” the newspaper reported.
The toll was 25 cents for each vehicle and 10 cents for bikes and walkers.
“At least thirty miles will be saved by people making a round trip between Cumberland and Green Spring area,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported.
Commutes that had taken close to an hour now took only minutes.
Because Maryland owned the Potomac River along its southern border, the Maryland legislature claimed control over the bridge operation, although it hadn’t wanted to help with funding its construction. This was upsetting to locals involved in the project since the company had been chartered in West Virginia and funds raised primarily in Hampshire County. Much of the manpower to build the bridge and materials also came from Green Spring.
Despite the bad feelings, an agreement was reached to keep the bridge operating privately.
Carpenter sold the bridge in 1970. By this time, more than 2.5 million crossings had been made on it. It has gone through a few owners since, but it continues to offer residents a convenient way to travel between Oldtown and Green Spring. It also happens to be the only private bridge in the U.S. involved in interstate travel.
