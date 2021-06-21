James Shriver wanted to own a portion of Wills Creek because he had big plans for it. In 1923, he believed he owned the Wills Creek bed from the Baltimore Street bridge to Riverside Park.
He filed a bill of equity in Circuit Court in 1923 against the Western Maryland Railway, mayor and City Council of Cumberland and 23 other property owners whose properties abutted the creek. He sought the title to the bed of Wills Creek.
“Mr. Shriver and other property holders want title to the creek bed opposite their property as they desire to put in steel and concrete piers and arch over with concrete to the Western Maryland depot and erect an arcade and other buildings,” the Cumberland Evening Times reported.
This would have also meant the creek would have been covered from Baltimore Street to Riverside Park.
Shriver’s rationale was that he owned the creek where it ran along his property because it was actually on his property. Old city maps showed Wills Creek as originally flowing over what is now Mechanic Street. However, when the C&O Canal was built, the Potomac Dam and a protecting wall along Mechanic Street were also built. This forced the creek into its current and narrower channel.
“The creek bank, then a roadway on the Fort Cumberland side, was covered. Another wall was erected, buildings arose along this wall and Water Street, now changed to Green Street, higher up on the hillside,” the newspaper reported.
Shriver showed through a long chain of titles that the current creek bed was called Creek Street, but the city abandoned it when the C&O Canal was built and the course of the creek was changed.
Shriver owned property on Greene Street near the bridge with the rear of the property overlooking the creek. The lot could be traced back to 1791 when Thomas Beall of Samuel sold it as part of the Walnut Bottom tract.
“He seeks title to the creek bed and the property to which he asserts is completely covered with water: that he believes it is valuable property and that he desires to have the same covered, at the same time permitting the waters of Wills Creek to flow freely under such cover,” according to the Cumberland Evening Times. Shriver believed the project would cost $100,000 and would be a benefit to the public.
The other property owners on the west side opposed the project, saying “such a structure would deprive them of light, view and access to Wills Creek, and that it would necessarily cause congestion in case of high water, that would be a menace to the city,” according to the Cumberland Evening Times.
The Western Maryland Railway filed a response six weeks after Shriver’s suit, denying Shriver was the owner of the entire creek bed. The city said the Western Maryland Railway owned the eastern half of the bed along its property and the various owners of property along the west side owned the western half of the creek bed along their properties. The railroad said an 1823 title they bought in 1881 gave them title and interest to the creek bed.
A week later, the city weighed in, saying a permit for construction not be granted “without full and complete protection of all the interests of the City of Cumberland and the public generally”
In September, Judge Albert Doub ruled the railroad owned the eastern half of the creek bed where its property abutted.
Imagine what would have happened to downtown Cumberland if Wills Creek had been capped during the floods of 1924 and 1936?
