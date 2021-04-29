LUKE — The town of Luke has been awarded an $802,000 federal grant to replace outdated water lines.
Luke and its 100 citizens received water and sewer services for decades courtesy of the former Luke paper mill. The mill pulled water from the North Branch of the Potomac River, filtered it and piped it to residents at no charge. In addition, Luke sewer effluent also went to the paper mill, and was piped free of charge to the wastewater treatment plant in Westernport operated by the Upper Potomac River Commission.
As a result, much of Luke’s aging water and sewer lines are interconnected with the mill. However, in June 2019, the paper mill, owned by Verso Corp., closed its doors after 131 years of operation.
Verso officials subsequently announced it would be getting out of the water supply business as it has continued to work to find a buyer for the mill.
“The mill quit supplying anyone with water on October 31, 2020,” said Greg Harvey, Piedmont, West Virginia, water commissioner. “As for Luke, their potable water comes from Westernport.”
Since the mill’s closure, Luke officials have been working to update lines and develop an independent system.
News of the federal grant came in the form of a press release from the offices of U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and U.S. Rep. David Trone. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development’s Water and Waste Disposal Loans and Grants Program.
“Luke residents are working to rebuild after the closure of the paper mill, and the last thing these folks should have to think about is whether their water is safe to drink,” said Trone. “This funding will make necessary repairs to the water system and help continue to create a stronger, healthier community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.