LUKE — Certificates for nomination for the Sept. 14 Luke town election will be available on July 13.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the town’s office building remains closed to the public.
Residents wishing to obtain a petition may call 301-359-3074 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to schedule an appointment with the clerk.
Residents obtaining a petition must appear in person and the petition must be returned by the petitioner, according to the town charter.
An appointment is to be scheduled with the clerk to return the completed petition. The deadline to submit a petition for office is Aug. 10 at 2 p.m.
To be a candidate for an office on the Luke Town Council, one must meet provisions of the charter that include that the petitioner be a physical resident of Luke for at least two years prior to the election date, be a United States citizen, at least 18 years of age and be a qualified registered voter of the town.
In addition, a certificate of nomination with the signatures of at least five registered voters of Luke showing their support of the petitioner must be submitted to the town clerk by the deadline date.
The certificate must be accompanied by a filing fee of $10 for the office of mayor and $5 for the office of commissioner.
Nominations will be validated by the election board on Aug. 10.
Any candidate whose nomination is not validated will be notified.
For more information, residents may contact the town office.
