Luna follows her nose and West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officer Matthew Stover follows Luna.
The canine’s olfactory GPS may lead the pair to some ill-gotten trout or a deer that has been poached. Perhaps at the end of the trail will be a person who became lost on a remote mountainside or injured in a difficult creek bottom.
Luna and Stover are one of six Division of Natural Resources dog-and-handler teams recently created across the Mountain State. There is one team in each of the Wildlife Section’s geographical districts. Luna is stationed with Stover in Pendleton County and is the detection dog for District II, meaning she is available to track a trespasser in Grant County or a missing hiker in Morgan County. Add Mineral, Hampshire, Hardy, Berkeley and Jefferson counties to the mix and you can see that the wire-haired pointer has a lot of West Virginia upon which to make her own tracks and sniff the tracks of others.
“I’ve had her since December,” said Stover. “We’re getting to know each other, to trust each other. Training starts soon.” Training for all six dogs will take place in Virginia at first and then move to Pipestem State Park. Instruction will come from seasoned dog handlers of Virginia’s Conservation Police.
Training will come in three sessions, allowing Luna and Stover two weeks to practice what they have learned in each part. “We’ll be done May 19,” Stover said.
The dogs came from Germany and were chosen by each officer at Tarheel Canine in North Carolina. “Luna walked right up to me as we were looking at the dogs and getting to know them,” Stover said.
Besides Luna, there are two short-haired pointers and three Labrador retrievers. The Labs are yellow. All of the dogs are females. “That was the officer’s choice and everybody wanted a female,” Stover said.
Luna is 2 1/2 years old and weighs about 50 pounds. She gets along well with Stover’s aging Labrador retriever, but is a bit too playful for the senior citizen canine, according to the officer. “I also have five cats. One of them put Luna in her place,” Stover said, “but everything is OK.”
Stover said the new canine program was offered to lawmen from sergeant down, about 80 people. Seventeen showed interest and were granted interviews with Col. Bobby Cales, who then decided which officers would become handlers.
“The fielding of these six K-9 units is a most monumental accomplishment for our section,” Cales said.
“We are excited to be able to provide such a specialized asset in furthering our efforts of protecting the citizens of West Virginia and its natural resources.”
The other handlers are Cpl. Aaron Clevenger with Ziva in Farmington, Sgt. Chris Fitzwater with Xena in French Creek, Officer Dusty Allen with Milli in Beckley, Officer Cody Smith with Maze in Alum Creek and Officer John Casto with Keen in Parkersburg.
Stover anticipates that Luna will be used often to find lost hikers.
“We have Seneca Rocks, Dolly Sods and Spruce Knob in this part of the state. Those places attract a lot of use and there are regular alerts for lost people,” he said.
There will be sundry reasons for Luna to put her nose to the dirt and lead the way. Calls about trespassers will factor into the mix. Potential poaching cases where the dog may find spent shell casings or blood from a deer are likely to be on the workday menu. Even lost kayakers may be sought by Luna.
River use is popular on the South Branch of the Potomac, the Shenandoah and other waterways.
“Sometimes the fact that the dog doesn’t find anything can be very useful,” Stover said. For example, a kayaker becomes missing, but the watercraft is found along the side of a river. Luna can sniff the nearby ground. If she finds no indication that the missing person walked away from the kayak, it is likely that the person remains in the water.
Stover anticipates that Luna will be valuable in detecting illegal baiting of turkeys and deer.
The handler describes Luna as calm when necessary, but active and energetic when she is taken into the field. The pair, as do other sniff teams, ride in 2023 Chevy Tahoe vehicles especially equipped for their needs. Luna has a fortified room of her own inside the SUV and it even has Cool Guard.
“That’s a temperature monitoring system that blares an alert if it gets too hot for the dog,” Stover said. “If the officer doesn’t respond to the system, after a certain time it opens the windows in the back of the vehicle and turns on a fan.”
Stover has been a natural resources police officer for more than five years. He said each of the new handlers have recalled times when having a detection dog would have been valuable for investigating cases.
DNR Director Brett McMillion is eager to watch the canine program unfold in the Mountain State.
“The launch of this program marks a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance public safety and protect our natural resources,” he said in December. “We’re excited to welcome these canines to the force and we’re grateful to Gov. Justice for getting behind this program and for his continued support.”
So, if you notice a dark-headed dog energetically leading a natural resources police officer through the woods, swamps, mountains and fields anywhere between Sugar Grove and Shepherdstown, it’s just Luna figuring out her new landscape. She’s nosey that way.
