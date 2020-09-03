Malcolm shoots career-low in Keyser win

KEYSER, W.Va — As Keyser senior Jacob Malcolm sank his birdie putt on the final hole at Polish Pines, the Golden Tornado’s No. 1 clenched his fist in elation.
The putt technically didn’t make or break the round, he had secured a personal best whether he made it or not, but it was an important exclamation point. As he put it outside the clubhouse afterward, “2-under sounds a lot better than 1-under.”
Malcolm’s day was also Keyser’s lowest match score all season, as his 2-under 34 led the way in his team’s win over five other schools on Wednesday.
“Another good team win,” Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said. “When your No. 4 Noah Broadwater shoots a 39, a season-best. Jacob Malcolm shoots a season-low for anybody, that’s amazing. So we’re moving in the right direction.
“This is three in a row where we’ve played really consistent in the 150s, and that’s what we’re shooting for. Consistency and confidence.”
The Golden Tornado shot a 155 as a team, beating out Moorefield (179) and Berkeley Springs (182) for the day’s top spot. Frankfort finished fourth with a 201 round, followed by Pendleton (206) and Petersburg (234).
Keyser’s Drew Matlick nearly had a hole-in-one on No. 2, as his drive landed less than a foot from the hole. He finished with a 40.
Darrick Broadwater had a nice approach on the seventh hole land on the front side of the green. Blowe’s coached the boys to play it safe and do no worse than a two-putt, and the senior heeded his message, playing it cautiously to secure the par as part of his round of 42.
But the story of the day for Keyser was Malcolm. He started off slow, hitting an errant drive on the first hole and slicing another on No. 3 near the eighth hole’s tee box. But on both occasions, he managed to save par which seemed to spark his good run.
“I started slow on the first few holes, and I thought, ‘Get your head into it, concentrate, and you can do it,’” Malcolm said. “On the third, I started with a shank and pulled a par out of my rear end, and that’s really what got it going. I bogeyed No. 8, and I thought, ‘Get it back here, settle yourself down.’”
The day started off with heavy rain when play began at 4 p.m., which continued on-and-off for about three holes. But when the weather cleared up and the sun came out, so did Malcolm’s play.
He hit three textbook shots on the decisive hole, the final being a birdie to cap an impressive round. In his final year at Keyser, Malcolm is really coming into his own.
“He’s a really good player. He’s been playing a lot on his own which has been helping,” Blowe said. “He’s really honing in and focusing. That’s usually what happens in your senior year. He’s put a lot of time in, he’s probably going to play some more right now. Yesterday he played nine more holes after practice.”
The Falcons’ Brady Whitacre shot a 44. He started a little slow and had some unfortunate luck late shooting 5-over on his last two holes.
“Played really good, score didn’t really represent how I played,” he said. “I got unlucky on nine, hit it two feet out of bounds. Then my foot slipped on one, so I hit that ball out of bounds. Honestly, just a little bit unlucky today. I feel like I shot pretty well.”
Frankfort’s Bryson Lane shot a 48, Chase McCoy scored a 53 and Landon Moorehead contributed the final countable score for the team with a 56.
Elsewhere, Berkeley Springs’ Carson Stotler and Jordan Miller tallied a 38 and 39, respectively, but the squad lacked the depth to finish on top.
Moorefield had a trio of golfers finish in the 40s in JJ Carr (40), Ryan McGregor (44) and Karson Reed (45).
Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter for the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.