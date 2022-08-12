CUMBERLAND — City officials placed the $10 million downtown mall renovation project out for bid Wednesday, allowing contractors to submit offers on completing the work.
Bobby Smith, lead city engineer, said the project is being advertised on the eMaryland Marketplace, the city of Cumberland website and in the Cumberland Times-News.
Bids for the project are due Sept. 21, Smith said via email.
The project includes replacement of underground utility lines, reinstallation of Baltimore Street through the pedestrian mall, construction of new parklets and placement of shrubs, flowers and trees.
“It’s really good news to get that project moving,” said Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss. “We will evaluate what the bids are and move forward from there.”
City officials hope that a contractor can be selected and work can get underway before the end of the year or in spring 2023.
According to Morriss, the project was approved after a lengthy review process by Maryland state highway and federal highway administrations. The project is funded largely by federal and state transportation grants.
Matt Miller, executive director of the Cumberland Economic Development Corp., said the bid process is an important next step for the project.
“This project will evolve our cityscape, bringing important infrastructure upgrades and better access to city residents and visitors alike,” he said. “We are thankful for the collective efforts of all local leaders. The community will benefit for years to come as a result of their efforts.”
According to the release issued by the CEDC, planning for the Baltimore Street Access Project began in 2014 and feedback solicited from community members was ultimately included in design plans. Sources supporting the project include the Appalachian Regional Commission, the state of Maryland and the Western Maryland delegation, the city of Cumberland and Allegany County government.
A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held in the City Hall Council Chambers, 57 N. Liberty Street, at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.
According to the bid description, the purpose of the project is the reopening of Baltimore Street to one-way vehicular traffic from Mechanic Street to George Street. The development also includes the reconstruction of Liberty Street between Frederick Street and Pershing Street, and Centre Street between Frederick Street and Dexter Place. The proposed work along Baltimore, Centre and Liberty streets includes the reconstruction of roadways and pedestrian pathways with pavers.
The project also includes a full streetscape renovation on Baltimore Street that consists of landscaping improvements, lighting improvements, new street furniture, utility main replacements and relocations, and the reconstruction of two parklets.
The new street will include 18 parallel parking spaces, sidewalks, dining areas and plazas. Planters will be on wheels, which will allow them to be rolled out to block the streets for events. Space for outdoor dining will be included.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.