CUMBERLAND — A Prince George's County man was arrested on drug charges Saturday following a traffic stop by Cumberland Police.
Jaron Lajaris-Jacob Watkins, 28, of Fairmont Heights, was operating a vehicle at an undisclosed location in the city when police stopped it for several traffic violations. A search found more than 200 grams of packaged marijuana and a loaded handgun, police said.
Watkins was charged with loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun in vehicle, controlled dangerous distribution with firearm, firearm/drug traffic crime, CDS possession with intent to distribute, CDS possession and possessing marijuana over 10 grams.
He was released after posting $10,000 bond.
