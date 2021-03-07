CUMBERLAND — A city man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly damaged a door at a residence in the 200 block of Decatur Street, Cumberland Police said.
Ernest Thomas Magruder III, 36, was charged with attempted fourth-degree burglary, destruction of property and trespassing, police said.
Police said the damage occurred after Magruder pounded on a door and destroyed a window frame. He was released on personal recognizance pending further court action.
