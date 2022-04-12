CUMBERLAND — A city man was charged Monday after reportedly assaulting a man at a Potomac Street home.
Cumberland Police said Dustin Thomas Walk, 24, entered the home at about 6:15 a.m. and stuck the victim, who was reportedly sleeping, several times.
Walk was charged with second-degree assault and providing false statement to an officer.
He was granted pre-trial release after appearing before a district court commissioner.
