CUMBERLAND — A city man who allegedly threatened a woman with a gun at a Grand Avenue home was arrested Friday by Cumberland Police.

Bruce Allen Williams, 26, was charged with first- and second-degree assault, firearm use in a violent crime and reckless endangerment. He was being held Saturday in the Allegany County Detention Center without bond, pending a bail review hearing on Monday.

Police were called to the 100 block of Grand Avenue Thursday for a reported assault. The victim said Williams held a handgun to her head during an argument and later hit her with his open hand.

