CUMBERLAND — A Cumberland man was arrested Friday on warrants charging him with holding a woman and her children against their will at a Grand Avenue residence, according to Cumberland Police.
Frank Germaine MacDonald, 38, was jailed without bond Saturday at the Allegany County Detention Center on charges of second-degree assault, three counts of false imprisonment and violation of probation, police said.
Police said MacDonald punched a woman on Jan. 8 before locking her and her two children in a bathroom. He then fled the home prior to the arrival of police.
A bail review hearing was scheduled Monday in district court.
