FROSTBURG — A man who reportedly stole a U.S. flag displayed along Main Street in Frostburg was arrested Sunday, Frostburg Police said.
Christopher Blake Medlock, 37, of Frostburg and Pisgah, Alabama, was found carrying the flag after a citizen reported the crime to police about 4:30 p.m.
Medlock allegedly removed one of the flags displayed near the library and continued walking along Main Street and onto Broadway before officers took him into custody.
He was charged with theft under $100 and disorderly conduct before being released pending trial in district court.
The flags are displayed annually during the July Fourth holiday along Main Street by American Legion Farraday Post 24.
