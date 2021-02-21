police lights

LAVALE — One man was killed early Sunday when his vehicle struck a concrete wall at the intersection of National Highway and Winchester Road in LaVale, Maryland State Police said.

Police said the unidentified driver was operating a Honda Ridgeline that left the roadway and struck the wall near the Super 8 Motel. The victim was reportedly ejected and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

LaVale firefighters and Allegany County Department of Emergency Services personnel responded to the 5:30 a.m. crash.

Police said the investigation is continuing.

React to this story:

1
1
2
24
4

Tags

Trending Video