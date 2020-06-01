CUMBERLAND — Authorities are investigating the slaying of a 25-year-old man who was found dead of a gunshot to the back of the head early Saturday evening at a Fort Cumberland Homes residence.
Antonio Maurice Rollins, who had addresses in Baltimore and Red Lion, Pennsylvania, was found dead on the floor of the kitchen of a residence in Building 12 at the housing complex located in the area of Virginia Avenue and Oldtown Road, investigators said.
Cumberland Police responded to the location at 7:19 p.m. after receiving a call "about a deceased person located there," read a news release from the Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigative Unit that is assisting city police in the investigation.
Autopsy by the Maryland State Medical Examiner's Office revealed the victim had died of a gunshot wound to the back of the head from a small caliber firearm.
A search warrant was obtained and executed before the scene was processed by evidence collection technicians with the Maryland State Police Forensic Science Division.
Several items of a suspicious nature were reportedly seized at that time.
Investigators are urging anyone with information on the incident to call Cumberland Police at -301-777-1600, the C3I Unit at 301-777-0326 or the Allegany and Mineral County Crime Solvers at 301-722-4300. Callers may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,500 for information leading to an arrest in the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.