Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of western Maryland, including the following areas, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany and Garrett. Portions of Virginia, including the following areas, Clarke, Eastern Highland, Frederick VA, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Warren and Western Highland. Portions of West Virginia, including the following areas, Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan, Western Grant, Western Mineral and Western Pendleton. * WHEN...From 4 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Anomalous tropical moisture coupled with the possibility for multiple rounds of thunderstorms will lead to the potential for flash flooding. Rainfall rates on the order of one to two inches per hour will lead to the potential for one to three inches of rain with locally higher amounts near four inches from late this afternoon through tonight. - Please visit weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety and preparedness information PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&