OAKLAND — A Prince George's County man was sentenced in Garrett County Circuit Court to 15 years in prison following his conviction on a child abuse charge, according to State's Attorney Christian Mash.
John Charles Wallace, 71, of Riverdale, was sentenced by Judge Justin Gregory on Aug. 23.
An additional suspended sentence was imposed on a second count of third-degree sex offense, which will enable Wallace to be placed on probation for five years upon his release from prison.
The victim, now an adult, was present at the sentencing hearing and recounted the abuse that stemmed from a period in the mid-1990s when Wallace was able to build a position of trust with the victim and his family by offering music lessons.
The Garrett County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Burnell.
