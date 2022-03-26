police lights

CUMBERLAND — A traffic stop Friday on Cumberland Street led to the arrest of a city man who police said was wanted on six outstanding warrants.

Demond Arthur Scott Sr., 34, was charged with two counts of theft $100 to $1,500, theft less than $100, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree burglary, driving without a license, malicious destruction of property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A search of the vehicle Scott was a passenger in located suspected drug paraphernalia resulting in the charging of the driver, John Brennan, 30, of Cumberland, with paraphernalia possession.

Brennan was issued a citation and released pending trial. Scott was being held without bond in the Allegany County Detention Center on the arrest warrants, police said.

