CUMBERLAND — A traffic stop Friday on Cumberland Street led to the arrest of a city man who police said was wanted on six outstanding warrants.
Demond Arthur Scott Sr., 34, was charged with two counts of theft $100 to $1,500, theft less than $100, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree burglary, driving without a license, malicious destruction of property and possession of drug paraphernalia.
A search of the vehicle Scott was a passenger in located suspected drug paraphernalia resulting in the charging of the driver, John Brennan, 30, of Cumberland, with paraphernalia possession.
Brennan was issued a citation and released pending trial. Scott was being held without bond in the Allegany County Detention Center on the arrest warrants, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.