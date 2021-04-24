CUMBERLAND — Michele Martz, president of UPMC Western Maryland, has been named to the board of trustees of Allegany College of Maryland.
Martz has strong ties to the college. Early in her career, she served as an adjunct professor at ACM from 1989 to 1998. She was appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan to fill the board position left vacant by her UPMC Western Maryland predecessor, Barry Ronan.
“I am extremely honored to serve on the college’s board of trustees. I’ve always been proud of my personal connection with ACM as early in my career I was privileged to serve as an adjunct faculty member for over nine years,” Martz said. “ACM provides our region with a valuable educational experience close to home. Its allied health programs have a long history of graduating talented professionals who frequently choose to build careers at UPMC Western Maryland and make a difference in the lives of our patients and our community every day.”
Prior to becoming president of UPMC Western Maryland in January, Martz served as its chief financial officer. She served in a variety of positions at the institution, including vice president of Physician Enterprise and vice president of Revenue Cycle for UPMC Western Maryland.
Martz was vice president of Financial Services for Western Maryland Health System. She began her career in health care finance in 1989 at Memorial Hospital and Medical Center where she served as an accountant/director for 13 years after briefly working for Deloitte LLP in Pittsburgh.
Martz is a Healthcare Financial Management Association-certified health care financial professional and fellow. She is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, and has completed training in both the ACHE Senior Executive and the Baldrige Executive Fellows programs.
She holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and master’s degree in professional accountancy from West Virginia University. A lifelong area resident, she serves in several volunteer leadership roles on community boards, including treasurer of County United Way.
“Michele is an exceptional addition to our board. With her extensive background in finance, she brings an invaluable perspective on what it takes to run a successful enterprise,” said Kim Leonard, chair of the ACM’s board of trustees. Moreover, she brings a strong understanding of the education and training needed by our health care partners, thanks to her long career at UPMC Western Maryland.”
