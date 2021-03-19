Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announces an expansion of vaccine eligibility during a news conference Thursday in Annapolis. Hogan says starting Tuesday, Maryland residents 60 and older will be eligible. On March 30, Maryland residents 16 and over with underlying medical conditions can get vaccinated, and on April 13 everyone 55 and over and all essential workers in critical industries will be eligible. The governor said all Maryland residents over 16 will be eligible no later than April 27.