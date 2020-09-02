CUMBERLAND — The Maryland Judiciary has begun Phase IV of its five-phased COVID-19 emergency progressive reopening plan. On Monday, Maryland’s circuit courts and the District Court of Maryland resumed statewide nonjury trials and contested hearings in civil, family and juvenile cases.
Anyone entering a courthouse is required to wear a mask, answer a questionnaire regarding COVID-19 related symptoms and submit to a contactless thermometer temperature check.
“Circuit courts will continue to hear all matters that have been heard in Phase III and further expand those matters being heard in Phase IV. In criminal matters, the courts will hear motions, expungement, violation of probation hearings, nonjury trials, status conferences and sentencings,” said Judge Laura Ripken, administrative judge for the 5th Judicial Circuit and chair of the Conference of Circuit Judges. “In civil matters, the courts will hear motions, settlements and attorney discipline cases, as well as court trials. In family law, the courts will hear domestic violence cases, motions, pendente lite hearings, contempt proceedings, adoptions, guardianships, child support, settlements, court-ordered mediations and merits hearings.”
Circuit court cases involving a child in need of assistance and juvenile delinquency cases are fully operational.
The district court will begin hearing additional criminal and traffic matters. Civil matters, including landlord-tenant failure to pay rent cases, will be heard, and problem-solving courts will continue to be operational. District court commissioners’ offices are fully operational and continue to process domestic violence protective orders, peace orders, extreme risk protective orders and emergency evaluations after normal courts and on the weekends.
Individuals who have business with the courts should check mdcourts.gov or call the clerk’s office for information before arriving at a courthouse location.
Individuals without an attorney who need help navigating the court system or need no-cost civil legal assistance can contact the Maryland Courts Self-Help Center at 410-260-1392 or https://www.mdcourts.gov/selfhelp/mcshc. Attorneys are available from 8:30 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. In-person legal help in civil cases is available at several locations throughout Maryland, https://www.mdcourts.gov/selfhelp/inperson.
The Maryland Judiciary plans to move to the fifth and final phase of its COVID-19 reopening plan Oct. 5. Phase V will mark the resumption of jury trials and the Judiciary’s statewide completion of its return to full operations at all four levels of Maryland’s courts.
Find more information on COVID-19 and court operations at https://mdcourts.gov/coronavirusinformationforpublic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.