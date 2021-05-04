BALTIMORE — Maryland is prepared to immediately expand COVID-19 vaccination eligibility for children ages 12 to 15 as soon as the state gets federal approval, which could happen as early as next week.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which currently is approved only for people age 16 and older, for ages 12 to 15.
Gov. Larry Hogan made the announcement after he toured a vaccination clinic at FutureCare NorthPoint, a nursing and rehabilitation facility in Dundalk, Tuesday.
“We’re completely ready and prepared for that,” he said and added 455,000 more Maryland adolescents will be eligible for the vaccine. “As soon as that thing is approved, we’re gonna be ramping up.”
The federal government will give each state the opportunity to receive 100% of its COVID-19 vaccine allocation, he said.
“We’re not going to see increases like we have in the past. It’s gonna stay the same for the next several weeks before it may actually drop off after that because everybody is getting so many done,” Hogan said. “If a state does not need more or can’t use more, then they can order less and that will go into a pool (and) be reallocated to states who do need more. We anticipate utilizing our full share and getting 100% of the doses.”
Social media spreads disinformation
The state has made strong efforts to overcome inaccurate and misleading rumors about the safety and importance of COVID-19 vaccinations.
“Disinformation campaigns that are all over the place on social media (cause) an ongoing battle,” Hogan said.
While much of the state’s population is fully vaccinated against the disease, some folks remain ambivalent, don’t understand the urgency or are downright unwilling to get a COVID-19 vaccination, the governor said.
“We’ve got to get everybody convinced in order to stop this thing,” he said. “My plan is to get things back to normal by Memorial Day, which is coming up pretty soon.”
State and local cases
The Maryland Department of Health Tuesday reported 501 new COVID-19 cases, seven additional deaths and nine fewer hospitalizations across the state in the past 24 hours.
The daily positive COVID-19 case rate was 3.82% statewide, 5.54% in Allegany County — which more than doubled in the past five days, 6.05% in Garrett County and 6.39% in Washington County.
The seven-day moving average case rate per 100,000 people was 13.04 statewide, 14.4 in Allegany County, 9.36 in Garrett County and 17.31 in Washington County.
Allegany, Garrett vaccination information
A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be available 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. May 7 at the Allegany County Fairgrounds.
The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines will be available in the multipurpose building, while testing for the virus will be available via a drive-thru facility at the adjacent pavilion.
Additionally, walk-in clinics will be open to any Allegany County resident age 18 or older with no appointment for the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination from 9 a.m. to noon May 6 at the Mount Savage Fire Company.
The Allegany County Health Department Monday reported that 22,807 Allegany County residents, or 32.4% of the population, have received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine against COVID-19.
Of those individuals, 18,070, or 25.7% of the population, are now fully vaccinated with their second dose.
The number of residents that have received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine stands at 2,147, or 3% of the population.
By comparison, the state health department reported that 46% of all Marylanders had received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine, with 32% having had both doses and 3.2% vaccinated with the single dose vaccine.
Garrett County residents age 18 and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination at the health department’s clinics.
Other sites in Garrett County that have the Pfizer vaccine may be able to vaccinate people ages 16 and 17.
Learn more at garretthealth.org, coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine or call 301-334-7698.
