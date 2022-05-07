CUMBERLAND, Md. — Maryland Thunder, the world's largest Mallet steam locomotive in operation, was officially placed into service Friday morning by the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad during a dedication and ribbon-cutting event.
Despite rain, a large crowd of fans and dignitaries gathered to see the massive engine No. 1309 roll out of the Western Maryland Railway Station. The locomotive arrived for the event with steam billowing high above and its powerful whistle sounding.
Maryland Thunder will be part of a regular rotation for the railroad's 16-mile excursion from Cumberland to the Frostburg Depot.
Officials on hand for the event included David R. Brinkley, Maryland secretary of budget and management; Del. Mike McKay; Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss; Frostburg Mayor Bob Flanigan; Melinda Kelliher, executive director of the Downtown Development Commission; City Council members Eugene Frazier and Laurie Marchini; and Wes Heinz, WMSR general manager.
"I want to thank everyone at WMSR for making this day happen and to thank them for bringing this beautiful locomotive back to life," said Sally Showalter Kammauff, daughter of the late Jack Showalter, who was instrumental in the creation of the WMSR in the mid-1980s. "As a true son of the C&O Railroad, my father visited No. 1309 many times in the B&O Museum dreaming of the day that she might be restored and brought here to Western Maryland where she would be completely at home and well suited for service."
Constructed in 1949 by Baldwin Locomotive Works, the locomotive was built to handle the railroad's heaviest coal trains throughout Kentucky and West Virginia until it was retired in 1956. Weighing in at 643,100 pounds, the engine was stored at the B&O Museum in Baltimore until the WMSR purchased it in 2014. The lengthy restoration process took nearly eight years and more than $2.5 million.
"A lot of people didn't think it would happen," said McKay, who is president and chair of the WMSR board. "But, the community came together, solved the issues and made it happen. It's a great day for everyone involved."
Mark Widmyer, Western Maryland representative for Gov. Larry Hogan, presented Heinz and his team with a citation for their work in returning Maryland Thunder to the rails.
Heinz has estimated the scenic railroad and Maryland Thunder will contribute $15 million to $20 million in economic impact to the region annually.
"The WMSR has made great strides and Wes (Heinz) and his team have done an amazing job. This is such an asset for us in Cumberland. It will be great help to the community and tourism," Kelliher said.
Larry Brock, a cyclist with the Western Maryland Wheelmen, said the WMSR will now allow bikes.
"For a fee they will now take your bicycle along with you and your ticket," said Brock. "They have a way to hang them up on the train. They've come up with a convenient solution. You can have the train shuttle you up the mountain then ride back down. You could take a lunch with you and go up the Savage Tunnel, which is only six miles from Frostburg and then ride back to Cumberland."
The locomotive was added as a replacement for the Mountain Thunder No. 734 engine, which is currently undergoing a federally mandated overhaul.
McKay said it's all been worth it.
"Each and every one in our community has been a part of the success of the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad," said McKay. "We go through seasons and we had a tough season. But I'm proud to say the WMSR is back and people and can visit Allegany County and ride this incredible locomotive."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.