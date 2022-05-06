Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Maryland, northwest Virginia and West Virginia, including the following areas: in Maryland, Carroll, Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany, Frederick MD, Garrett and Washington. In northwest Virginia, Clarke, Frederick VA, Shenandoah and Warren. In West Virginia, Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Morgan, Western Grant, Western Mineral and Western Pendleton. * WHEN...Through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Widespread rainfall totals of 2-4 inches are expected through Saturday morning, with localized totals up to 5 inches. This may lead to localized instances of flooding. - Please visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood for flood safety information. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&