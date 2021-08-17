KEYSER, W.Va. — Students, staff and visitors in all Mineral County schools will be required to wear masks indoors, including classrooms.
The rule becomes effective Friday, which is the first day of school for students, and includes grades K-12.
After much discussion and consideration about the effects of COVID-19, members of the board of education made the decision to require masks during their meeting Tuesday.
“The goal is to keep students in school,” said Superintendent Troy Ravenscroft. The board intends to follow recommendations from the Mineral County Health Department, he said, considering that no state mandates are currently in effect. The state has left it to local communities to determine what is best for their situations.
A.Jay Root, director of the Mineral County Health Department, said he “strongly encourages the board to require wearing masks in the schools.” He said COVID is on the rise in Mineral County, although not all new cases are of the delta strain. He later explained that the delta numbers are determined by the state with spot checks among all the positives.
Board member Tom Denne said, “It’s safety first,” adding that they should continue to encourage both staff and students to get vaccinated.
Root said Mineral County currently is at the orange color-code status on the state map for counties, but if positive cases continue to spike, Mineral could become red in the next couple of days. Mandates could change if that happens. School officials will be keeping a watch on the trends.
Root said the number of deaths from COVID in Mineral County remains at 92.
