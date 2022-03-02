CUMBERLAND, Md. — The Mason Sports Complex in South Cumberland has been chosen as the likely site for construction of a $700,000 skate park.
Cumberland Mayor Ray Morriss and the City Council, along with advocates for the skate park, agreed in principle Tuesday that the Mason Complex at Offut Street would be the logical choice for the facility.
The discussion on the skate park, which included a presentation on the city's analysis of possible sites, took place during a council work session held at City Hall.
Although the selection will need to be voted on in a public meeting, Councilman Joe George said the selection of the Mason Sporting Complex should move forward to the next step.
"I recommend that we have the Parks and Rec Board take a look at it, and weigh in on it, at their next meeting," said George.
City officials conducted an online survey asking residents to vote among three possible sites or submit a write-in location. The choices were Jaycees Field on Furnace Street, Constitution Park and the Mason Sporting Complex.
Although Jaycees Field placed first in the online poll, city officials pointed out that Jaycees Field would need additional parking and access work which could result in a price tag of roughly $1.4 million. The cost estimates for Mason and Constitution Park were about the same at $700,000. However, city officials and skate park supporters preferred the location at Mason because it would be constructed beside a BMX bike facility which already exists there.
Doug Widdows of Cumberland, an award-winning BMX rider, is among the skate park advocates who attended the meeting.
"I think it couldn't have been presented any better. It was a good meeting," said Widdows in a Times-News interview after the meeting. "I think what they presented this evening to us was the best thing. It makes me feel they really want this for the city.
"The Mason Sporting does seem to be the best option. I've wanted to revitalize the area. But putting it beside the BMX track logistically makes sense.
"The only thing is access. It is hard to get there without a vehicle. They need to have some sort of public transportation to get kids down there free of charge. As long as they can take care of the transportation, maybe a bus, a shuttle bus, and have a few stops. Skate boards can be carried on. They might need to makes modification to have space for bikes. But if we can get the transportation issue taken care of, I think it can work."
Allegany County has pledged $250,000 toward the project. The city, and the advocates, will need to raise roughly $450,000 to make the park become a reality.
City officials said the selection of Mason Sporting Complex will also require inspections and land surveys before construction could be approved.
