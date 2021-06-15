CUMBERLAND — City officials are exploring adding more entertainment in the future at venues like Canal Place and Constitution Park.
A discussion on the topic took place at City Hall on Tuesday at a work session hosted by Mayor Ray Morriss and the members of the City Council.
City leaders were pleased with the large turnout for the free Del McCoury Band show on May 31 at Canal Place that drew a large number of people to the downtown.
“I’d like to bring up about doing something at Canal Place again next year,” said Councilman Eugene Frazier. “I’m willing to volunteer and help with adding some more concerts and things because I think we’ve seen what it can do for bringing people into the city.”
Morriss agreed, and said the event showed potential.
“If you look at Memorial Day and what people saw and the activity ... the entire day the business establishments did well there,” said Morriss. “There were 2,500 to 3,000 people in the downtown there. I think it shows you what it can be.”
Morriss said there is a promotions committee within the Downtown Development Commission that is working on entertainment. However, with the $9.7 million renovation project set to begin on the downtown mall next year, he said entertainment won’t be likely there.
“Any entertainment will have to be held at other locations,” said Morriss. “Next year there won’t be any options on Baltimore Street itself.
“But what I think is, this is a stepping stone to let people see exactly how the festival grounds at Canal Place can fit into our arts and entertainment. After next year when the downtown is completed, I think the festival grounds will continue to be used at least a couple of times a month to bring in bands and entertainment there. And in the future we will still be able to close off Baltimore Street as well for events. So let’s take advantage of something that is naturally there.”
Local officials have considered placing Canal Place’s festival grounds under the city’s purview, if a legislative task force studying Canal Place recommends that parts of the overall property be separated and either sold or placed under other ownership arrangements. The task force is expected to finish its study by the end of the year.
Councilman Rock Cioni suggested examining the pros and cons of managing the festival grounds if the city is asked to take it over.
“We need to have that conversation because that area is really an underutilized asset,” said Cioni.
Morriss said Constitution Park is another asset that should be revisited.
“We have an underutilized facility in Constitution Park,” said Morriss. “I think revitalizing both of those locations is the key to being able to have good activities for our community. You think of the amphitheater ... why don’t we have a Shakespeare in the Park? We need to make use of what we have. If you make it more inviting for people I think you will see people coming out to enjoy those areas.”
